Governor Abbott Appoints Riddle To Texas Board Of Nursing

TEXAS, August 21 - August 21, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Dru Riddle Ph.D., DNP, CRNA, FAAN to the Texas Board of Nursing for a term set to expire on January 31, 2029, effective September 1, 2023. The Board oversees the practice of professional nursing, examination of students, and standards of professional conduct for license holders. The Board also prescribes and publishes the minimum requirements and standards for course studies in various nursing degree programs.

Dru Riddle, Ph.D., DNP, CRNA, FAAN of Fort Worth is an associate professor at Texas Christian University and teaches nurse anesthesia. He is also a clinically practicing nurse anesthetist in the Fort Worth community. He is the president of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology and a member the Texas Association of Nurse Anesthetists, American Academy of Nursing, American Nurses Association, and the Texas Nurses Association. Additionally, he serves as a member of the Texas Board of Nursing APN Advisory Committee. He is a former member of the Southern Nurses Research Society. Riddle received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Virginia Commonwealth University, a Master of Science in Nurse Anesthesia from Old Dominion University, a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Texas Christian University, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Nursing and Genetics from The Medical University of South Carolina.