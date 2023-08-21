Governor Abbott Announces Linden Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, August 21 - August 21, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Linden, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“I congratulate the City of Linden on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry supported more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide in last year. Together, we will continue to work alongside local leaders in Linden and across every region to ensure our communities have the tools needed to create even greater opportunity.”

"Congratulations to the City of Linden on this exciting achievement,” said Representative Gary VanDeaver. “I look forward to all of the opportunities and growth that the Music Friendly Texas program will bring to the Linden community and the rest of Northeast Texas!"

“I am grateful to see Linden designated as a Music Friendly Texas Community, becoming the 43rd city recognized for the immense value of its music,” said Senator Bryan Hughes. “Linden's rich musical heritage, dedicated music enthusiasts, and skilled community of musicians, including East Texas native and founding member of the Eagles, Don Henley, make it a natural fit for this designation by the Texas Music Office.”

“As the Mayor and a representative of Linden, the city is extremely appreciative and honored to receive this distinction as a Music Friendly Texas Community,” said Mayor Lynn Reynolds. “Our culture is engrained with music at its heart with notable musical members such as Scott Joplin, T-Bone Walker, Richard Bowden, Don Henley, and many others. Our venue, Music City Texas Theatre, is an amazing location where musical acts have come to play and make lasting memories. We invite all to come and experience the wonder of Music City Texas Theatre and to create memories. We look forward to connecting with artists and communities alike to build a network to spread the beauty of music.”

“This Music Friendly Texas certification is a great achievement and honor for the City of Linden,” said Councilwoman Mary Dowd. “Music has been at the center of our culture for many years, and this is a great opportunity to show Texas that Linden is open to being a musical hub for East Texas. We look forward to hosting great acts and to bringing education to the surrounding area about the importance of music in our lives. Being a certified Music Friendly Texas Certified Community is a sign of the positive momentum that Linden is experiencing, and we look forward to continuing this momentum in the future.”

“Being a Music Friendly Texas Community is an honor for our town,” said Linden Economic Development Board member Frank Lanier. “It will attract visitors and recognition of the works of our local musicians to the Texas spotlight. This distinction will be a positive force in our community as it will inspire local artists to come and showcase their talents. We hope to create an environment that inspires young artists to pursue their passion, where music lovers can unite and enjoy the different genres. We invite all to come and enjoy the splendors of Linden and its surrounding communities.”

TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the Music Friendly Texas designation at a special meeting of the Linden City Council on Monday, August 28. Members of the community are invited to attend in person or online. To attend virtually, visit: bit.ly/TMO_Linden_Cert

Linden Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Monday, August 28 at 6:00 PM

Mary Dougherty Senior Citizen Center

507 South Kaufman Street

Linden, TX 75565

For more information, visit: facebook.com/events/325919086450152/

Inquiries may be directed to: Lee Elliott, City Administrator, City of Linden, 903-824-0465, lindencity@outlook.com

Linden becomes the 43rd Texas city to receive the official Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation, joining: Abilene, Alpine, Arlington, Austin, Bastrop, Brenham, Bryan, Conroe, Corsicana, Dallas, Denison, Denton, Dripping Springs, Edinburg, El Paso, Fort Worth, Frisco, Granbury, Grand Prairie, Harker Heights, Houston, Lindale, Lubbock, Marshall, McAllen, McKinney, Nacogdoches, New Braunfels, Odessa, Port Aransas, Round Rock, Salado, San Angelo, San Antonio, San Marcos, Selma, Stephenville, Victoria, Vidor, Waco, Waxahachie, and Wimberley. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office (TMO) in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the only state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. TMO operates an extensive network of certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state, serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.