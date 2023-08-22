SmarterPaw Named to Inc. Magazine’s 2023 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 4th Year
SmarterPaw, LLC, makers of hit brands Meowijuana® and Doggijuana®, Makes Inc. 5,000's prestigious list With A Three-Year Revenue Growth of 264 Percent.
We are honored to be listed in Inc.'s list for the 4th year joining the ranks of our country’s most dynamic and innovative private companies and I am extremely proud of our team for their dedication.”LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SmarterPaw, LLC, makers of hit brands Meowijuana® and Doggijuana®, is honored to be recognized and awarded the 2023 Inc. 5,000, Inc.’s prestigious list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for the 4th year in a row.
— Scott Ragan, Managing Partner and CEO of SmarterPaw
The Inc. 5000 list is based on the SmarterPaw’s achievements in innovation, expansion and an impressive three-year revenue growth of 264%, SmarterPaw’s dynamic assortment of award-winning pet products can be found at approximately 5,500 retailer locations across North America (including PetSmart, Petco, Pet Supplies Plus, Feeders Pet Supply and quality independent pet retailers).
The annual Inc. 5000 List represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses. The 2023 Inc. 5000 list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists and achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent.
“We are honored to be listed in 2023’s Inc. 5,000 for the 4th year in a row and join the ranks of our country’s most dynamic and innovative private companies,” says Scott Ragan, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SmarterPaw, LLC. “SmarterPaw was created to drive growth and innovation through a dynamic assortment of natural pet products from catnip blends to toys and treats, all promoting pet health, wellness and a whole lot of fun. I am very proud of our dynamic team for their dedication year after year to produce the highest quality and innovative products that you will find on the market today and our retail partners that bring our innovation to pet-parents.”
SmarterPaw LLC (Meowijuana® and Doggijuana®) is headquartered in America’s heartland - Lenexa, Kansas.
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands
beginning Tuesday, August 23.
To learn more about the company’s growth and commitment to pet health, quality and fun, or to explore the company's full line of products for cats, dogs and the people that love them, please visit www.smarterpaw.com, www.meowijuana.com and www.doggijuana.com.
###
About SmarterPaw, LLC:
SmarterPaw has an unwavering mission to enhance the joy of being a loving pet-parent - through crafting Naturally Smart, Creative, and Engaging Toys and Treats for pet-parents and the pets they unconditionally love. What began as a small catnip company in our founder's garage has quickly grown into a multi-brand nationally-distributed family of brands reaching customers all over the USA and the world. SmarterPaw has won multiple awards over the past few years for innovation and growth in the pet industry and has been recognized by organizations such as Inc. Magazine, Pet Insight Magazine, Pet Business, SuperZoo, Global Pet Expo, Pet Age Magazine, Pet Product News Magazine, Pets+ Magazine and more. For more about SmarterPaw and their innovative portfolio of award-winning brands, please visit: www.smarterpaw.com.
About Inc. Media:
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. To learn more, please visit: www.inc.com.
Charli LeGette
Propel Communications
+1 832-752-1948
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
YouTube