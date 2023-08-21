Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Half Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 17, 2023, in the 1300 block of Half Street, Southwest.

At approximately 6:41 pm, officers responded to the listed location for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting. During the course of the investigation, two possible victims were located and transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

