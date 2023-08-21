Park Hyatt Washington D.C. Invites Guests to Come Sip & Sail into The Fall Season
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Terry Dunbar, Park Hyatt Washington D.C.’s General Manager is pleased to announce a culinary extravaganza sailing package for two guests at Park Hyatt Washington D.C. This Sip & Sail package begins with a delicious adventure aboard the 47' Cru Classé yacht to explore the beauty of the Potomac River. The couple will depart from the hotel in a luxury sedan and enjoy a scenic route around the Tidal Basin. Their destination is the chic District Wharf’s elegant marina on the Southwest Waterfront in Washington. Here they will embark on a two-and-a-half-hour cruise, subject to good weather. They will be pampered onboard by Captain & Chef Troy Knapp, to explore the beauty of the area’s waterways. While onboard, guests will enjoy a four-course dining experience created by Knapp. The meal will be paired with white wine and Champagne exclusively.
The package also includes a tasting menu inspired by the hotel's partnerships with local farms, creameries, and watermen at the award-winning Blue Duck Tavern. This private Chef's Table experience at the hotel's Michelin-distinguished restaurant is designed to highlight the seasonality and bounty of this region with a four-course preset dinner created by the masterful Chef de Cuisine Andrew Cleverdon and his culinary team. Over the years, The Washington Post, Washingtonian, Esquire, Forbes, Travel & Leisure, and DC Modern Luxury are a few of the prestigious publications that have recognized Blue Duck Tavern for its excellence and the restaurant remains a destination for locals and travelers alike. Chef Cleverdon joined Blue Duck Tavern in the fall of 2022. He brings twenty years of experience to his position, having worked for esteemed restaurants in New York and Washington, D.C. He is collaborating closely with his team on creative menu development that is building on the legacy of Blue Duck Tavern, embracing local farms and producers in the Mid-Atlantic. A native Washingtonian, Cleverdon graduated in 2001 from the prestigious Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. During his career, Cleverdon mastered his craft under several esteemed chefs including Tom Colicchio in New York City, before relocating to the nation’s capital to work under acclaimed chef-owners, Jeffery Boubin, and Fabio Trabocchi. He has also cooked at Michael Mina’s BOURBON STEAK at the Four Seasons Hotel, Washington, D.C., and at award-winning mixologist Derek Brown’s popular Eat The Rich, The Passenger, and Columbia Room. Cleverdon also served as executive chef for Robert Wiedmaier’s Siren. Under his leadership, the restaurant was awarded a Michelin star in 2019.
“We are delighted to be working again with Troy Knapp, who launched his new company, Cru Classé in 2022 to provide luxurious private yacht experiences from the Wharf,” states Park Hyatt Washington General Manager Terry Dunbar. “Troy is a former food and beverage director for our hotel and Blue Duck Tavern and the restaurant first captured Michelin recognition when he helmed our kitchen. Besides being an exceptional chef, he is an avid and knowledgeable captain, so our guests are in wonderful hands to enjoy time on the water here in Washington. Equally as adventurous on terra firma, Sip & Sail guests are treated to a multi-course tasting menu experience at our Chef’s Table in Blue Duck Tavern. Chef Cleverdon is a welcome addition to our long history of exceptional culinary talent here at the Park Hyatt. This package is ideal for a couple who wants something unique and memorial for a special occasion in Washington.”
Pricing for the Sip & Sail package begins at $3,000 per night, exclusive of tax, and reservations must be booked 10 days in advance between 05/08/2023 and 10/08/2023 for stays from 05/08/2023 through 10/15/2023 at Park Hyatt Washington D.C. The room choices for this exclusive package are the Park Executive Suites, Georgetown Suites, Ambassador Suites, or the Presidential Suite. The offer includes turndown service per day, a Chef's Table Tasting Menu at Blue Duck Tavern for two adults per stay; the "Sip & Sail" cruise and dining experience aboard Cru Classé; roundtrip sedan car service to the District Wharf for the sailing adventure for two adults per stay. These package inclusions are subject to availability and must coincide with the guest’s stay at Park Hyatt Washington D.C. Up to three adults can stay in a guestroom, and up to six adults can be included in the package. The pricing does not include an occupancy tax. After the first two adults on this Sip & Sail package, the price increases by $600 per person if more friends and family want to join in for the cruise experience and dinner at Blue Duck Tavern. Hotel rooms can be booked separately to accommodate additional guests. This special experience can be expanded to accommodate a party of up to 6 people, making the package ideal for a staycation or mini-getaway. Final pricing will be subject to the number of people within the group. The Sip & Sail package is available by calling 1 800 778 7477 or visiting parkhyattwashington.com for additional information.
