SBA Announces Extension of Moratorium on 8(a) Eligibility Requirement

A Bona Fide Place of Business moratorium will increase the opportunity for small and disadvantaged businesses to expand and grow their businesses

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, on her first day of a multi-city Alaska trip, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced the extension of the 8(a) Business Development Bona Fide Place of Business (BFPOB) Requirement Moratorium through September 30, 2024. The moratorium was created in 2021 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and remote work conditions in the marketplace so participants in the SBA’s 8(a) Business Development Program could forgo the requirement of having an established physical presence in a particular location to be awarded any construction contract through the 8(a) Program.

Based on the feedback received from the Alaska 8(a) community and congressional stakeholders, this modification to the 8(a) Business Development Program has made it easier for small and disadvantaged businesses to be eligible for 8(a) construction contract awards. This modification continues to be well received by other federal agencies seeking to increase construction procurement opportunities with small and disadvantaged businesses across the country, but especially in rural and remote areas like Alaska with population densities lower than the national average.

“Small businesses have had to pivot and adapt during the pandemic and continue to focus on more efficiently operating their businesses while expanding to capture more revenues, which is why this moratorium remains critical in today’s marketplace,” said Administrator Guzman. “With this extension, the SBA under the Biden-Harris Administration is again demonstrating its commitment to creating opportunity and leveling the playing field for American entrepreneurs.”

During the moratorium, any program participant seeking an 8(a) construction contract (either on a sole source or competitive basis) will not be required to have or establish a BFPOB in any specific geographic location.

For purposes of 8(a) construction procurements, a bona fide place of business means a location where a participant regularly maintains an office that employs at least one full-time individual within the appropriate geographical boundary. The term does not include construction trailers or other temporary construction sites.

Firms participating in the 8(a) Program can email questions to their local servicing District Office or visit: 8(a) Business Development Program.





About the 8(a) Business Development Program

The SBA certifies small businesses considered socially and economically disadvantaged under its nine-year 8(a) Business Development Program. The 8(a) program helps these firms develop and grow their businesses through one-to-one counseling, training workshops, management, and technical guidance. It also provides access to government contracting opportunities, allowing them to become solid competitors in the federal marketplace.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

