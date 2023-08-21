Doctor and Record Artist, Linda Woodson’s studio release

LINDA WOODSON album cover Come A Little Closer

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The first label released album from Singer/Songwriter and Jazz vocalist, and full-time doctor of dermatology, Linda Woodson, is available worldwide on all formats August 21, 2023. Vegas Records releases COME A LITTLE CLOSER, produced and arranged by GRAMMY nominated Uli Geissendoerfer and studio mixed and mastered by multi-GRAMMY nominated Pat Thrall.

"Come A Little Closer" features Woodson’s original compositions and lyrics that thread an emotional journey through a cohesive assortment of jazz and adult contemporary music with relatable stories of family, relationships, and self-discovery. “This album reflects the diversity in my music and me, says Linda Woodson. Through the journey of this record, I was able to weave the many facets of my life. This album is a synergy of all of us being everything we want to be.”

Woodson’s melodies and messages are memorable and relatable. Her “All Roads Lead To Nashville” is a soulful, contemporary Country track that rings true with a hook and harrowing story with silver lining messages of facing past regrets and taking chances in life and love. “Faith, Hope, Joy”, is an uplifting contemporary jazz track that echoes Woodson’s mantra of fulfilling her purpose, acknowledging the blessings, and showing love to herself and others. “I’m In”, is a driving jazz anthem about falling brazenly head over heels in love. “You Are Something Special” is a Brazilian flare Samba that sizzles the swooning over a lover that seems to take your breath away. “Feeling Coy” is a blended ballad tribute to Woodson’s mother, Coydella Stephens, who’s colors quickly faded after losing her son, Linda’s youngest brother, to gun violence as a sophomore in college.

"Come A Little Closer" also incorporates Linda Woodson’s original lyrics to Oliver Nelson’s jazz super-hit, “Stolen Moments”, hailed by his son, Oliver Nelson, Jr., as “Great lyrics and fantastic arrangement! Totally swinging. My father would be pleased.” The eight-song album also includes two new arrangements of previously released material including Aziza Miller’s “La Costa”, released by Natalie Cole, which Woodson and Geissendoerfer rekindle to include a scatting duet with vocalist, Gary Fowler, and the title track, “Come A Little Closer”, composed by Broadway legend, John Wallowitch, adding a lucid cabaret intimacy that Woodson has fondness and greatness for that shows in her delivery.

“Linda’s album is in my rotation for sure. I love the musical diversity and how she cohesively ties it all together with her silk and sultry voice.” Pat Thrall, Producer/Mixing & Mastering.

Recorded at the Hideout in Las Vegas, "Come A Little Closer" incorporates an all-star orchestra with stellar musicianship from soloist Kenny Rampton (Trumpet/Flugelhorn), Charles McNeal (Saxophone), Dave Ostrem (Bass), Jake Langley (Guitar), Ryan Rose (Drums), and Uli Geissendoerfer (Keyboards). “Working with Linda was such a treat. She has the ability to connect with people with an understated elegance and class that she parlays perfectly into her musical style and performances that make working with her a gift and listening to her a pure delight.” Producer/CEO Vegas Records, Uli Geissendoerfer.

Come A Little Closer’s first track and single, “Stolen Moments”, is out now with a music video found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ZVHr4xkt7o

