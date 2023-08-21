Submit Release
California Gov. Newsom Names 10 Judges to 7 Trial Courts

(Subscription required) California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday once again turned to public defenders and prosecutors as he appointed his latest round of trial court judges. Six of the 10 appointees have experience with clients in the justice system, a common trait among Newsom’s recent selections. Two more are attorneys in state and local government. All 10 are Democrats.

