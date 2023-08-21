RELEASE: Business Registration Fees Waived for Maui Businesses Affected by Wildfires
DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS
KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR | KE KIAʻĀINA
NADINE Y. ANDO
DIRECTOR | KA LUNA HOʻOKELE
TY Y. NOHARA
COMMISSIONER OF SECURITIES
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
August 21, 2023
Business Registration Fees Waived for Maui Businesses Affected by Wildfires
HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Business Registration Division (BREG) is temporarily waiving its fees for businesses affected by the wildfires to obtain Certificates of Good Standing and any copies of business registration documents filed with BREG. The fee waiver will be in effect through December 31, 2023.
Requests for Certificates of Good Standing, copies, or certified copies with the fee waiver must be made through one of the following methods:
The public is able to receive direct assistance by phone or in person at the following:
Maui Business Action Center
Phone: (808) 243-8679
Office: 2145 Wells Street, Room 106, Wailuku, HI 96793
Business Registration Division
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (808) 586-2727 (Select Option 1)
Office: 335 Merchant Street, Room 201, Honolulu, HI 96813
Media Contact:
William Nhieu
Communications Officer
Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs
Email: [email protected]
Office: (808) 586-7582