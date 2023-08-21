Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,245 in the last 365 days.

Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2023.

Key Highlights

  • Generated second quarter 2023 sales volumes of 14,253 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”)
  • Continued robust production results from our most recent wells
  • Generated net loss of $4.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $16.8 million in the second quarter of 2023

Management Comments

The Company has continued to work with its partner on the previously announced acid gas injection (“AGI”) project and now expects to have the facility online before year end. Additional compression and well work are underway to maximize the expense savings potential of the project once it is fully online. The latest Monument Draw well continues to outperform offset wells and has produced over 217,000 Boe in its first six months on production while flowing naturally without artificial lift.

Matt Steele, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In the second quarter, we prepared to recommence drilling activity in Monument Draw. We also worked diligently with our midstream partner to progress the AGI commissioning. We look forward to our drilling program and increasing EBITDA in the back half of the year.”

Results of Operations

Average daily net production and total operating revenue during the second quarter of 2023 were 14,253 Boe/d (49% oil) and $54.3 million, respectively, as compared to production and revenue of 15,044 Boe/d (49% oil) and $101.5 million, respectively, during the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in revenues in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2022 is primarily attributable to an approximate $32.44 decrease in average realized prices (excluding the impact of hedges). Excluding the impact of hedges, Battalion realized 98% of the average NYMEX oil price during the second quarter of 2023. Realized hedge gains totaled approximately $2.1 million during the second quarter 2023.

Lease operating and workover expense was $10.79 per Boe in the second quarter of 2023 versus $9.71 per Boe in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in lease operating and workover expense per Boe year-over-year is primarily attributable to a decrease in average daily production as a large portion of our lease operating expenses are fixed costs. Gathering and other expense was $12.97 per Boe in the second quarter of 2023 versus $11.59 per Boe in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was due primarily to cleanout projects on our Valkyrie facility that increased the throughput capacity. General and administrative expense was $4.04 per Boe in the second quarter of 2023 and $3.36 per Boe in the second quarter of 2022. The increase is primarily due to an increase in professional fees. After adjusting for selected items, Adjusted G&A was $4.01 per Boe in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $2.90 per Boe in the second quarter of 2022.

The Company reported net loss for the second quarter of 2023 of $4.7 million, or $0.35 per share available to common stockholders. After adjusting for selected items, the Company reported an adjusted net loss available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2023 of $6.9 million, or $0.42 per common share (see Reconciliation for additional information). Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $16.8 million as compared to $18.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $220.3 million of indebtedness outstanding and approximately $1.4 million of letters of credit outstanding. Subsequent to June 30, 2023, the letters of credit were cancelled. Total liquidity on June 30, 2023, made up of cash and cash equivalents, was $18.5 million.

In August 2023, the Company obtained a commitment letter from its existing equity shareholders to purchase additional preferred equity securities in an amount up to $38 million and provided notice to the investors of its intent to draw the full $38 million with an expected close the third quarter of 2023. For further discussion on our liquidity and balance sheet, as well as recent developments, refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Risk Factors in the Company’s Form 10-Q.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about anticipated production, liquidity, capital spending, drilling and completion plans, and forward guidance. Forward-looking statements may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates", “projects,” "potential", "possible", or "probable" or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "should", or "could" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations and involve certain assumptions or estimates that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings submitted by the Company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or through the Company's website at www.battalionoil.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company has no duty, and assumes no obligation, to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's expectations.

About Battalion

Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

Contact

Matthew B. Steele
Chief Executive Officer & Principal Financial Officer
832-541-8334


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
       2023   2022   2023   2022
Operating revenues:                        
Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales:                        
Oil   $ 46,168     $ 73,944     $ 100,383     $ 136,468  
Natural gas     2,060       14,759       4,960       23,640  
Natural gas liquids     5,657       12,587       12,815       22,590  
Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales     53,885       101,290       118,158       182,698  
Other     387       221       1,256       415  
Total operating revenues     54,272       101,511       119,414       183,113  
                         
Operating expenses:                        
Production:                        
Lease operating     11,365       11,909       23,056       23,433  
Workover and other     2,634       1,383       3,969       2,248  
Taxes other than income     3,180       5,372       6,370       10,323  
Gathering and other     16,828       15,869       33,345       31,124  
General and administrative     5,243       4,588       10,380       9,573  
Depletion, depreciation and accretion     14,713       12,601       30,861       22,821  
Total operating expenses     53,963       51,722       107,981       99,522  
Income (loss) from operations     309       49,789       11,433       83,591  
                         
Other income (expenses):                        
Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts     4,473       (31,910 )     23,946       (155,768 )
Interest expense and other     (9,530 )     (4,832 )     (17,316 )     (7,520 )
Total other income (expenses)     (5,057 )     (36,742 )     6,630       (163,288 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     (4,748 )     13,047       18,063       (79,697 )
Income tax benefit (provision)                        
Net income (loss)   $ (4,748 )   $ 13,047     $ 18,063     $ (79,697 )
                         
Net income (loss) per share of common stock:                        
Basic   $ (0.35 )   $ 0.80     $ 0.87     $ (4.88 )
Diluted   $ (0.35 )   $ 0.79     $ 0.86     $ (4.88 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                        
Basic     16,457       16,338       16,425       16,320  
Diluted     16,457       16,510       16,520       16,320  


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

             
       June 30, 2023      December 31, 2022
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 18,514     $ 32,726  
Accounts receivable, net     23,518       37,974  
Assets from derivative contracts     9,611       16,244  
Restricted cash     90       90  
Prepaids and other     1,049       1,131  
Total current assets     52,782       88,165  
Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method):            
Evaluated     727,347       713,585  
Unevaluated     62,649       62,621  
Gross oil and natural gas properties     789,996       776,206  
Less - accumulated depletion     (420,964 )     (390,796 )
Net oil and natural gas properties     369,032       385,410  
Other operating property and equipment:            
Other operating property and equipment     4,674       4,434  
Less - accumulated depreciation     (1,486 )     (1,209 )
Net other operating property and equipment     3,188       3,225  
Other noncurrent assets:            
Assets from derivative contracts     5,299       5,379  
Operating lease right of use assets     162       352  
Other assets     2,778       2,827  
Total assets   $ 433,241     $ 485,358  
             
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 48,897     $ 100,095  
Liabilities from derivative contracts     15,480       29,286  
Current portion of long-term debt     42,606       35,067  
Operating lease liabilities     162       352  
Asset retirement obligations     111       225  
Total current liabilities     107,256       165,025  
Long-term debt, net     164,055       182,676  
Other noncurrent liabilities:            
Liabilities from derivative contracts     17,406       33,649  
Asset retirement obligations     15,741       15,244  
Operating lease liabilities            
Deferred income taxes            
Other     3,432       4,136  
Commitments and contingencies            
Temporary equity:            
Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock: 25,000 shares of $.0001     26,030        
par value authorized, issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023            
Stockholders' equity:            
Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized;            
16,456,563 and 16,344,815 shares issued and outstanding as of            
June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     2       2  
Additional paid-in capital     331,201       334,571  
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)     (231,882 )     (249,945 )
Total stockholders' equity     99,321       84,628  
Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' equity   $ 433,241     $ 485,358  


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
       2023   2022   2023   2022
Cash flows from operating activities:                        
Net income (loss)   $ (4,748 )   $ 13,047     $ 18,063     $ (79,697 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash                        
provided by (used in) operating activities:                        
Depletion, depreciation and accretion     14,713       12,601       30,861       22,821  
Stock-based compensation, net     (772 )     473       (545 )     857  
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts     (2,332 )     (12,837 )     (23,336 )     78,201  
Amortization/accretion of financing related costs     2,045       908       3,843       1,807  
Reorganization items                       (744 )
Accrued settlements on derivative contracts     (374 )     1,843       (929 )     14,652  
Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability     358       (563 )     (704 )     (2,595 )
Other income (expense)     42       (96 )     53       (96 )
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital     8,932       15,376       27,306       35,206  
Changes in working capital     406       910       (18,657 )     (6,873 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     9,338       16,286       8,649       28,333  
                         
Cash flows from investing activities:                        
Oil and natural gas capital expenditures     (4,022 )     (35,693 )     (32,633 )     (51,377 )
Proceeds received from sale of oil and natural gas assets                 1,189        
Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures     (15 )     (545 )     (284 )     (705 )
Proceeds received from sale of other operating property and equipment           96             96  
Other     (6 )           (11 )      
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     (4,043 )     (36,142 )     (31,739 )     (51,986 )
                         
Cash flows from financing activities:                        
Proceeds from borrowings           20,000             20,000  
Repayments of borrowings     (10,026 )           (15,043 )     (85 )
Payment of deferred debt financing costs                       (379 )
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock                 24,375        
Other           (6 )     (454 )     (467 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     (10,026 )     19,994       8,878       19,069  
                         
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (4,731 )     138       (14,212 )     (4,584 )
                         
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period     23,335       43,637       32,816       48,359  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   $ 18,604     $ 43,775     $ 18,604     $ 43,775  


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED OPERATING DATA (Unaudited)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
Production volumes:                        
Crude oil (MBbls)     636       674       1,366       1,344  
Natural gas (MMcf)     2,155       2,355       4,562       4,670  
Natural gas liquids (MBbls)     302       303       629       576  
Total (MBoe)     1,297       1,369       2,755       2,698  
Average daily production (Boe/d)     14,253       15,044       15,221       14,906  
                         
Average prices:                        
Crude oil (per Bbl)   $ 72.59     $ 109.71     $ 73.49     $ 101.54  
Natural gas (per Mcf)     0.96       6.27       1.09       5.06  
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)     18.73       41.54       20.37       39.22  
Total per Boe     41.55       73.99       42.89       67.72  
                         
Cash effect of derivative contracts:                        
Crude oil (per Bbl)   $ (2.68 )   $ (58.03 )   $ (3.92 )   $ (52.35 )
Natural gas (per Mcf)     1.78       (2.39 )     1.31       (1.54 )
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)                        
Total per Boe     1.65       (32.69 )     0.22       (28.75 )
                         
Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts:                        
Crude oil (per Bbl)   $ 69.91     $ 51.68     $ 69.57     $ 49.19  
Natural gas (per Mcf)     2.74       3.88       2.40       3.52  
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)     18.73       41.54       20.37       39.22  
Total per Boe     43.20       41.30       43.11       38.97  
                         
Average cost per Boe:                        
Production:                        
Lease operating   $ 8.76     $ 8.70     $ 8.37     $ 8.69  
Workover and other     2.03       1.01       1.44       0.83  
Taxes other than income     2.45       3.92       2.31       3.83  
Gathering and other     12.97       11.59       12.10       11.54  
General and administrative, as adjusted (1)     4.01       2.90       3.61       3.09  
Depletion     11.07          9.07       10.95       8.33  
                         
(1) Represents general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below:
                         
General and administrative:                        
General and administrative, as reported   $ 4.04     $ 3.36     $ 3.77     $ 3.55  
Stock-based compensation:                        
Non-cash     0.60       (0.35 )     0.20       (0.32 )
Non-recurring charges and other:                        
Cash     (0.63 )     (0.11 )     (0.36 )     (0.14 )
General and administrative, as adjusted(2)   $ 4.01     $ 2.90     $ 3.61     $ 3.09  
                         
Gathering and other, as reported   $ 12.97     $ 11.59     $ 12.10     $ 11.54  
Rig termination and stacking charges and other     0.26       0.07       0.12       0.04  
Gathering and other, as adjusted(3)   $ 13.23     $ 11.66     $ 12.22     $ 11.58  
                         
Total operating costs, as reported   $ 30.25     $ 28.58     $ 27.99     $ 28.44  
Total adjusting items     0.23       (0.39 )     (0.04 )     (0.42 )
Total operating costs, as adjusted(3)   $ 30.48     $ 28.19     $ 27.95     $ 28.02  

 ________________________
(2)  General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plan, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring charges and other. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods.
(3)  Represents lease operating expense, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
As Reported:                        
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders - diluted (1)   $ (5,745 )   $ 13,047     $ 14,280     $ (79,697 )
                         
Impact of Selected Items:                        
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts:                        
Crude oil   $ (10,440 )   $ (11,939 )   $ (30,130 )   $ 70,962  
Natural gas     8,108       (898 )     6,794       7,239  
Total mark-to-market non-cash charge     (2,332 )     (12,837 )     (23,336 )     78,201  
Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability     358       (562 )     (704 )     (2,594 )
Non-recurring charges     811       149       994       366  
Selected items, before income taxes     (1,163 )     (13,250 )     (23,046 )     75,973  
Income tax effect of selected items                        
Selected items, net of tax     (1,163 )     (13,250 )     (23,046 )     75,973  
                         
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders, as adjusted (2)   $ (6,908 )   $ (203 )   $ (8,766 )   $ (3,724 )
                         
Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported   $ (0.35 )   $ 0.79     $ 0.86     $ (4.88 )
Impact of selected items     (0.07 )     (0.80 )     (1.39 )     4.65  
Diluted net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2)(3)   $ (0.42 )   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.53 )   $ (0.23 )
                         
                         
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ 9,338     $ 16,286     $ 8,649     $ 28,333  
Changes in working capital     (406 )     (910 )     18,657       6,873  
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital     8,932       15,376       27,306       35,206  
Cash components of selected items     851       (1,694 )     1,589       (13,542 )
Income tax effect of selected items                        
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (1)   $ 9,783     $ 13,682     $ 28,895     $ 21,664  

 ________________________
(1)  Amount reflects net income (loss) available to common stockholders on a diluted basis for earnings per share purposes as calculated using the two-class method of computing earnings per share which is further described in Note 12, Earnings Per Share in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
(2)  Net income (loss) earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
(3)  The impact of selected items for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.5 million and 16.4 million shares, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.3 million shares, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.



BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
                         
Net income (loss), as reported   $ (4,748 )   $ 13,047     $ 18,063     $ (79,697 )
Impact of adjusting items:                        
Interest expense     9,366       5,394       18,375       10,115  
Depletion, depreciation and accretion     14,713       12,601       30,861       22,821  
Stock-based compensation     (772 )     473       (545 )     857  
Interest income     (234 )     (1 )     (425 )     (1 )
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts     (2,332 )     (12,837 )     (23,336 )     78,201  
Deferred financing costs expensed           -       -       -  
Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability     358       (562 )     (704 )     (2,594 )
Rig termination and stacking charges                        
Non-recurring charges and other     477       53       629       270  
Adjusted EBITDA(1)   $ 16,828     $ 18,168     $ 42,918     $ 29,972  

________________________
(1)  Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

                           
    Three Months   Three Months   Three Months   Three Months  
    Ended   Ended   Ended   Ended  
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022  
                           
Net income (loss), as reported   $ (4,748 )   $ 22,811       (7,652 )     105,888    
Impact of adjusting items:                          
Interest expense     9,366       9,009       9,378       6,232    
Depletion, depreciation and accretion     14,713       16,148       15,479       13,615    
Stock-based compensation     (772 )     227       670       683    
Interest income     (234 )     (191 )     (227 )     (141 )  
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts     (2,332 )     (21,004 )     3,655       (102,112 )  
Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability     358       (1,062 )     1,224       (449 )  
Non-recurring charges (credits) and other     477       152       194       597    
Adjusted EBITDA(1)   $ 16,828     $ 26,090     $ 22,721     $ 24,313    
                           
Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1)   $ 89,952                      

________________________
(1)  Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

                           
    Three Months   Three Months   Three Months   Three Months  
    Ended   Ended   Ended   Ended  
    June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021  
                           
Net income (loss), as reported   $ 13,047       (92,744 )     25,935       13,052    
Impact of adjusting items:                          
Interest expense     5,394       4,721       3,215       1,904    
Depletion, depreciation and accretion     12,601       10,220       12,679       10,885    
Stock-based compensation     473       384       450       481    
Interest income     (1 )           (1 )     (3 )  
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt                 122       (2,068 )  
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts     (12,837 )     91,038       (21,332 )     (1,816 )  
Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability     (562 )     (2,032 )              
Non-recurring charges (credits) and other     53       217       (718 )     559    
Adjusted EBITDA(1)   $ 18,168     $ 11,804     $ 20,350     $ 22,994    
                           
Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1)   $ 73,316                      

________________________
(1)  Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more