Financial Literacy Curriculum for New Oregon Department Of Education High School Mandate

REDMOND, OREGON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Money Vehicle Partners With High Desert Education to Offer Financial Literacy Course to Oregon Schools Available to Oregon schools as financial literacy instruction is now mandated in Oregon.Money Vehicle, a leading virtual education company dedicated to closing the financial literacy gap in the U.S., is announcing it is partnering with High Desert Education Service District to offer a virtual financial literacy course to schools across Oregon. The partnership follows the announcement that Senate Bill 3 , which adds a requirement for high school students to complete one half-credit of higher education and career skills and one half-credit of personal financial education to receive a diploma was sent to Governor Tina Kotek for signature. The partnership began through Oregon’s Department of Education to provide financial literacy curriculum that satisfies the new state mandate.“Oregon’s mandate will change students' futures, and we could not be more proud that Money Vehicle will empower teachers to deliver this impact in their classrooms,” said Jedidiah Collins CFP, founder of Money Vehicle.Oregon’s Senate Bill 3 will apply for graduates with diplomas issued on or after Jan. 1, 2027, who must take one-half credit in higher education and/or personal financial literacy. Money Vehicle instruction includes financial topics spanning bank accounts, money management, taxes, debt, and investment, teaching students the principles and applications of personal finance.“This bill will help ensure our young people are leaving school with the skills they need to make good financial decisions now and throughout their lives.” Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, co-chief sponsor of the bill, said in a press release shared after the Senate vote.Money Vehicle provides educators across the country resources needed to not just read about money, but discuss it in class. The program was developed by financial and educational experts—teachers and administrators among them, who have decades of experience rolling out school projects. Money Vehicle is on a mission to build the most engaging program for students and the easiest program to use for educators.Info@YourMoneyVehicle.com954-944-5939+++About Money VehicleMoney Vehicle is a team of former financial advisors, educators, and instructional designers, whose mission is to close the financial literacy gap. With decades of collective experience, Money Vehicle has developed an interactive textbook, a standards-based curriculum, and the resources for in-classroom instruction to empower every student to begin their financial plan.