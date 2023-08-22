ActualMeds’ New STARs Medication Adherence Solution Delivers Scalable, High-Touch Service for Medicare Advantage Plans
Tech-enabled service with AI and automation enables pharmacists and medication care managers to reach members more efficiently, improving adherence and outcomes
TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ActualMeds, the industry leader in high-touch medication management, today announced the launch of its new, technology-enabled STARs medication management service to improve adherence for high-risk members of Medicare Advantage plans. The new solution uses automated data handling and reporting, combined with sophisticated algorithms that continuously target high-priority members for outreach. Reducing the need for these manual, labor intensive activities enables pharmacists and medication care coordinators to engage with more members, in concert with their overall care.
— Emily Schmitz, Vice President of Managed Care Services at ActualMeds
The new offering is the evolution of the recent acquisition of SRx Consultant Group, a team of pharmacists and highly trained medication care coordinators who bring in-depth knowledge and best practices for achieving optimal results for STARs and Adherence for Medicare Advantage Part D Plans.
The tech-enabled service automates key aspects of the SRx team’s highly successful approach to help serve more organizations and more patients.
Medication adherence has become a top priority for Medicare Advantage Part D plans in recent years because of the strong influence of triple-weighted medication adherence measures and their major influence on overall STAR ratings which are critical not only to clinical and financial success but also help to drive enrollment and business growth.
“We consistently outperform industry results with our proven best practices because of our deep understanding of precisely how to raise STAR measures for even the most difficult, high-risk patient populations,” said Emily Schmitz, Vice President of Managed Care Services at ActualMeds. “Now that we have automated data handling integrated with patient relationship management to support our team of experts, we can scale our services to help even more Medicare Advantage patients to live better, healthier lives.”
ActualMeds’ tech- enabled high-touch approach to medication adherence for STARs is significant because members’ adherence to their medication regimen is often impacted by complex, multi-faceted social determinants of health (SDOH).
Resolving these SDOH barriers like access to transportation, ability to pay, or food insecurity, amongst others, often requires a dedicated human interaction to improve adherence. Unlike other STARs solutions that rely on volume of outbound calls to increase member engagement, the ActualMeds’ In Concert Medication Management platform uses data-driven targeting to increase the probability of engagement, as well as the capability to connect medication action plans to the member’s care team, including the prescriber.
“Our comprehensive platform already supports medication management solutions that follow patients across care settings, including best practice medication reconciliation at transitions of care. With the addition of automation of our STARs service, we provide Medicare Advantage plans with comprehensive medication management services – and the ability to support millions of member records without adding more staff,” said Patricia Meisner CEO of ActualMeds.
This strategic addition to ActualMeds current product line is the latest to join the portfolio of high-touch medication management solutions that measurably impact patient outcomes, reported satisfaction and quality scores, while lowering care management expenses and total cost of care.
To learn more about the new STARS solution, visit https://www.actualmeds.com/solutions#adherence-stars.
About ActualMeds
For more than a decade, ActualMeds has paved the way in automating clinical best practices for comprehensive medication review and medication reconciliation. The company brings a wealth of subject matter expertise in interoperability, artificial intelligence, and robotic process automation as well as deep clinical expertise to create seamless medication management for patients and their care teams across all post-acute care settings. ActualMeds’ patient-centric approach creates measurable impact on patient outcomes, reported satisfaction and quality scores, as well as lowering care management expenses and total cost of care. Healthcare organizations can become more efficient, increase access to quality care, reduce employment overhead costs, prevent mistakes, and deliver better outcomes for themselves, and their patients with the support of the company’s technology-enabled solutions. The innovative platform with highly structured, precise protocols drives human high-touch interaction that results in meaningful patient activation, elimination of barriers, and problem resolution to drive patient engagement and promote adherence. Learn more at www.actualmeds.com today.
