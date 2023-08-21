Attorney General Ford Announces a Series of Listening Sessions for Pending Albertsons – Kroger (Smith’s) Merger

Carson City, NV – Today, Attorney General Ford announced a series of listening sessions regarding the pending grocery store merger between Albertsons (Albertsons, Safeway and Vons) and Kroger (Smith’s.) The proposed merger is being reviewed to determine its impact on Nevada grocery stores and AG Ford wants to hear from the public.

“It is incumbent upon my office to review a corporate merger of this scale under the unfair trade practices act to determine its impact on trade and Nevada consumers,” said AG Ford. “Considering the potential implications, it is important for me to hear directly from Nevada consumers to fully understand their concerns about the grocery store merger.”

The listening sessions are an opportunity for AG Ford to receive public comment and consumer opinion on the merger. The general public is invited to attend and give comment. Updated information including additional dates available on the Nevada Attorney General’s website. Consumers may also complete our online survey.

The listening sessions will be held on the following dates. In addition, further Las Vegas listening sessions and an Elko listening session will be announced at later dates. Members of the press are welcome to attend the listening sessions and are asked to RSVP to jsadler@ag.nv.gov and awhiters@ag.nv.gov.

August 22, 2023 (1:00pm) – Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

– Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101 August 29, 2023 (11:00am) – Boulder City Council Chamber, 401 California Avenue, Boulder City, NV 89005

– Boulder City Council Chamber, 401 California Avenue, Boulder City, NV 89005 August 31, 2023 (11:00am) – Pahrump and Tonopah Board of County Commission (BOCC) Chambers 2100 E Walt Williams Dr., Pahrump, NV 89048 (This meeting will be conferenced to the Tonopah Justice Court at 101 Radar Road, Tonopah, NV 89049.)

– Pahrump and Tonopah Board of County Commission (BOCC) Chambers 2100 E Walt Williams Dr., Pahrump, NV 89048 (This meeting will be conferenced to the Tonopah Justice Court at 101 Radar Road, Tonopah, NV 89049.) September 13, 2023 (10:00am) – Henderson City Council Chambers, 240 S. Water Street, Henderson NV 89015

– Henderson City Council Chambers, 240 S. Water Street, Henderson NV 89015 September 13, 2023 (1:00pm) - North Las Vegas City Hall, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd N Suite 112, North Las Vegas, NV 89030

The two grocery store giants announced their 24.6 billion merger agreement in October of last year and are expected to finalize the merger in early 2024 if approved by state and federal regulators. Under Nevada law, the Attorney General’s Office has the authority to review the proposed merger to ensure it is proper; does not unfairly disrupt competition; and is fair to local grocery stores, consumers, employees and others.

