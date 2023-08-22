ShieldIO, Inc Announces Silver Sponsorship at The 20's VISION '23 Conference
Data Security Firm Poised to Connect with 170+ Industry-Leading MSPs
ShieldIO, a cybersecurity firm that provides a zero-trust data privacy and protection platform with end-to-end encryption, is pleased to announce that it will be a Silver sponsor at The 20's upcoming VISION '23 MSP conference.
Organized and hosted by The 20, a growth platform and membership group for small and medium-sized managed service providers (MSPs), VISION '23 brings together hundreds of top MSPs from all over North America for two-plus days dedicated to growth, innovation, and connection. The event attracts thought leaders and industry experts from every corner of the IT world, along with a sponsorship lineup of visionary companies actively reshaping the managed services landscape.
ShieldIO's Silver sponsorship positions the cybersecurity and data protection firm to share its leading-edge data privacy services platform with a highly engaged target audience of growth-minded managed service professionals.
"The 20 is an established leader in scaling the growth of MSPs, with a reputation for introducing MSPs to solutions that solve their customers' problems and create new revenue streams," states ShieldIO, Inc. CEO, Mark White. "The timing of this relationship could not be better, as their annual meeting and convention, VISION '23, is right around the corner, and we're excited to participate fully in the highly anticipated event."
The 20's leadership team is thrilled to add ShieldIO to its sponsorship roster.
VISION '23 takes place at the Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star, Aug 22-25, 2023. The theme this year is taking an MSP "from good to great." More information can be found at https://www.the20.com/vision.
About ShieldIO, Inc.
ShieldIO is a cybersecurity firm that provides a zero-trust data privacy and protection platform with end-to-end encryption, access control, detection of unauthorized data access attempts, and secure inter-organizational data collaboration using confidential computing. Easily deployable and scalable, ShieldIO defends your company from data breaches, business interruption, regulatory and reputational losses while enabling secure data use across the enterprise.
About The 20
The 20 is an exclusive consortium for Managed Service Providers (MSP) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for its MSPs' clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond proven tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry-leading MSPs, and ultimate scalability. To learn more, visit the20.com
