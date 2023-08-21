FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Contact: Tammy Martin

Office: 984-292-3255

Cell: 984-480-6256 tammy.martin@milvets.nc.gov

NC DMVA Remembers 108-year-old NC World War II Veteran

and Montford Point Marine

Cosmas D. Eaglin, Sr. Served during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War eras

Fayetteville, NC — It is with heavy hearts that the NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NC DMVA) recognizes the loss of an original Montford Point Marine and World War II Veteran, Cosmas D. Eaglin, Sr, of Fayetteville, NC. He passed away on Tuesday, August 15th, 2023.

Born January 12, 1915, Eaglin joined the United States Marine Corps when he was 27. He completed training in Montford Point, NC and served two years in the Solomon Islands campaign during the Pacific War of World WWII.

After WWII, Eaglin left the Marine Corps but returned to active-duty service and earned his paratrooper wings once joining the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. He was assigned to Fort Bragg, NC in 1951. At that time, he and his family settled in Fayetteville, NC where they currently reside. He also served two tours in the Vietnam War in the 1960’s.



“I am grateful for Mr. Eaglin’s dedication and service to our country. He and his fellow Montford Point Marines defended our freedom against fascism in World War II and set an example at home that helped lead the progress toward racial equality that our country has made over the last 80 years,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “We owe so much to the brave men and women who have served our armed services and we honor Cosmas Eaglin Sr.'s service and memory today.”

“Mr. Eaglin leaves a legacy of commitment, integrity, and lifelong service,” said Walter E. Gaskin, Lt. General, USMC Ret., Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “His life changed the world for the better and we are forever grateful for all the sacrifices he and his family have made for freedom and equality. He endured unimaginable obstacles in the segregated Marine Corps. I will always remember and admire his strength, resilience, and we honor his service to our country with appreciation for the inspiration he instilled in all of us.”

Eaglin has 6 children, 7 grand-children and 12 great-grandchildren. He and his family have been part of the St. Ann Catholic Church community in Fayetteville for 72 years.

Photos available here https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjAoAGJ

Obituary for Cosmas D Eaglin Sr. | Wiseman Mortuary (wisemanfuneralhome.com)

###