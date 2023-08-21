Biden-Harris Administration Continues Federal Recovery Efforts in Maui, FEMA Urges Residents Affected by Hilary to Pay Attention to Local Officials

WASHINGTON -- Today, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell will travel with President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and First Lady Jill Biden to Maui, Hawaii, to survey wildfire damage, speak to residents about their loss, commend emergency responders and announce new steps toward recovery.

As the recovery moves into the next phase, President Biden, alongside Administrator Criswell, will announce that he is appointing FEMA Region 9 Administrator Bob Fenton as the Federal government’s “Chief Federal Response Coordinator” for Maui. In this role, Fenton will oversee the federal government’s long-term recovery work on the ground for Maui. President Biden is directing Chief Federal Response Coordinator Fenton to ensure that every federal asset is provided to help the community rebuild as fast as possible in Maui.

More than 1,000 federal personnel are on the ground in Maui assisting residents in their greatest time of need, including nearly 450 search-and-rescue team members and 40 canines trained to identify remains. FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are going to shelters and survivors’ homes to help people register for assistance. To date, the Biden-Harris Administration has approved $8.6 million in assistance to over 2,800 households, including $3.6 million in initial rental assistance.

FEMA Urges Residents to Stay Safe After Hilary

While FEMA continues coordinating federal response efforts in Hawaii, the agency is also closely monitoring the impacts from post-Tropical Storm Hilary. FEMA is closely coordinating with California, southwest states and Tribal Nations in the path of the storm and stands ready to provide support as needed. The National Response Coordination Center at FEMA’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. is operating around the clock. FEMA pre-positioned supplies at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California.

Residents in the path of Hilary should continue to listen to their local officials, as flooding is often the greatest threat to life and property from a tropical storm. FEMA deployed two Incident Management Assistance Teams to California and they are prepared to assist with any requests for federal assistance. Additional teams are on standby for deployment if necessary. FEMA also deployed a Staging Management Team, Incident Support Base Team and Disaster Survivor Assistance Strike Team to California to support the state and Tribal Nations. Additionally, three Mobile Emergency Response Support units are en route to California to provide communications and technical support.

The National Weather Service predicts post-Tropical Storm Hilary will produce additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches today, with isolated storm totals up to 12 inches, in portions of Southern California and Southern Nevada. Continued localized flash and urban flooding is expected. Residents who live in areas affected by wildfires in the last two years should be especially cautious as burn scars have an increased risk of flash flooding and debris flows.

As the storm continues to move across Nevada today and into Oregon and Idaho through Tuesday, visitors and residents in in the storm’s path should monitor their local news for updates and directions provided by their local officials and heed local evacuation orders.

FEMA encourages everyone to visit www.Ready.gov or www.Listo.gov to learn more about how to be prepared and how to protect yourself and your loved ones during emergencies.

Stay Safe During and After the Storm

Important safety reminders if you’re in an area that has been, or is still being impacted by the storm: