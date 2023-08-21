National Fentanyl Awareness Day — Florida Mother Develops Technology that Uses Mobile Phones to Prevent Overdose
LifeLine Connect™ is a prevention program designed to reduce overdose deaths through a mobile application combined with fitness tracker and smartwatch data to monitor vital signs, detect problems, alert loved ones and direct help.
The First Mobile Solution to Use Fitness Tracker and Smartwatch Data to Detect Overdose, Alert Families and Direct Help
My 29-year-old daughter was just one mile from a trauma hospital, overdosed and was fighting for her life near bystanders who did nothing to help her”ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview: After Carolyn Bradfield lost her daughter to overdose Christmas 2017, she committed to transform her technology company in the service of addiction prevention and recovery. She is building technology to reduce overdose deaths by using a mobile phone application combined with fitness tracker and smartwatch data to monitor vital signs, detect potential overdose, alert emergency contacts and direct help. The solution, LifeLine Connect™, is coupled with an online portal that educates families on the risks of fentanyl and other illegal drugs, the dangers of experimentation, and provides wellness counselling and support.
— Carolen Bradfield, CEO of InterAct LifeLine
InterAct LifeLine’s founder lost her daughter to overdose 5 years ago, but since that time, the deaths from fentanyl-laced illegal drugs has escalated dramatically. Carolyn Bradfield turned grief into purpose and refocused her company to develop a mobile application and SaaS solution that collects data from fitness trackers and smartwatches, notifies if vital signs indicate suspected overdose, alerts contacts and directs emergency help to the individual’s location. Designed for families of adolescents and young adults, LifeLine Connect will integrate off-the-shelf wearables, assess vital signs, and provide real-time geolocation. It is scheduled for widescale release by early 2024.
“LifeLine Connect monitors abnormal patterns in heart rate which is a leading indicator that someone may be overdosing,” said Carolyn Bradfield, CEO of InterAct LifeLine. “It first reaches out to the individual to see if they are ok and simultaneously alerts an emergency contact list of potential trouble. The mobile app integrates with the LifeLine portal for education and outreach, access to family support services, as well as counseling through licensed providers.”
To improve accountability, LifeLine Connect users have a personal calendar to add daily commitments and schedule text reminders. When they are near a planned location, LifeLine will ask for a check-in, automatically open the smartphone camera, and take a picture to confirm identity. The online portal offers a continuous flow of content and education geared to families, young adults, and individuals in recovery. Articles, videos, and education raise awareness of the danger of substance misuse and offer strategies to make healthier choices.
“My 29-year-old daughter was just one mile from a trauma hospital, overdosed and was fighting for her life near bystanders who did nothing to help her,” added Bradfield. “An off-the-shelf wearable combined with LifeLIne Connect’s mobile application could have detected that she was in trouble, directed help to her location and potentially saved her life. Millions wear fitness trackers or smartwatches, so it’s time to turn those devices into a safety net to reduce overdose deaths. The escalating crisis of Fentanyl in the U.S. makes these efforts all the more important.”
“Fentanyl is killing Americans at an unprecedented rate,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “Drug traffickers are driving addiction, and increasing their profits, by mixing fentanyl with other illicit drugs. Tragically, many overdose victims have no idea they are ingesting deadly fentanyl, until it’s too late.” The DEA is alerting the public of a sharp nationwide increase in the lethality of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills. The DEA Laboratory has found that, of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed in 2022, six out of ten now contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. Learn more about the danger of illicit fentanyl at https://facingfentanylnow.org or www.dea.gov/onepill.
The LifeLine Connect overdose monitoring and alert mobile app is scheduled to be available early 2024. Learn more at: https://connect.interactlifeline.com. Individuals or Corporate donors can make tax deductible contributions to InterAct Cares a 501(c)(3) nonprofit division of InterAct LifeLine that provides services at reduced or no cost to recovery communities, civic groups, and nonprofits whose mission is to fight the opioid crisis www.interactcares.com.
About InterAct LifeLine™ and LifeLine Connect™
InterAct LifeLine is a division of Convey Services, offering turnkey technology to support federal, state, and local efforts to fight the opioid crisis. InterAct’s online and mobile technology helps organization keep individuals and families connected to extended recovery support, online communities, and to family resources and education.
LifeLine Connect is a prevention program to reduce overdose deaths by using a mobile application and wearable technology to monitor vital signs, detect problems, alert loved ones and direct help. Lifeline raises the awareness of the dangers of experimentation, the risk of fentanyl and other illegal drugs and provides education and support to improve wellness.
InterAct LifeLine SaaS technology provides a continuous flow of content to portals connected to its digital asset library to educate audiences about prevention, recovery, and wellness. Portals are HIPAA-compliant, offer discussion forums, messaging outreaches, virtual support groups and telehealth connections. Detailed reports and analytics provide outcome studies on the effectiveness of programs.
Explore InterAct LifeLine solutions by visiting https://interactlifeline.com or contacting info@interactlifeline.com or calling 888-975-1382. For personal or corporate donations: https://interactlifeline.com/page/188242/donate.
InterAct LifeLine™ and LifeLine Connect™ are trademarks of InterAct LifeLine LLC.
