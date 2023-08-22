CramBetter Launches at UCF to Help Students Succeed in STEM
The founders of online tutoring service CramBetter, from left, Steven Keys, Lauren Keys, and Marty Parks
Our goal at CramBetter is to make the toughest math and science classes more accessible and easier to understand for all students at a low cost.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CramBetter launched its online tutoring service for the Fall 2023 semester at the University of Central Florida, providing energetic weekly videos and study guides that simplify science and math topics covered in traditional lectures.
“Our goal at CramBetter is to make the toughest math and science classes more accessible and easier to understand for all students at a low cost,” said Steven Keys, Co-Founder and Physics Tutor at CramBetter.
While many private tutors charge upwards of $40 per hour, students receive all the CramBetter study materials related to their course for only $40 per month. A CramBetter membership includes bite-sized videos on every class topic from tutors with experience — not only in their fields of study, but also in education.
Students also get access to printable study guides and practice exam questions with video solutions — giving them the tools needed to work through difficult stumbling blocks in these rigorous courses.
“We’re excited to help students improve their study habits — and their grades,” said Marty Parks, Co-Founder and Math Tutor at CramBetter.
As a local small business, CramBetter founders share multiple responsibilities. Steven and Marty both create the educational content itself, while Lauren Keys built the website and manages the company’s marketing. Steven also heads up sales, focusing on ways to grow the business.
Marty attended the University of Florida, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in statistics, a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics, and a Master of Science in electrical engineering. While working as a teaching assistant for math and physics professors, he also did research on control systems. Later, Marty taught high school physics, AP Computer Science, and has been tutoring students in various math, chemistry, and physics classes for over 10 years.
Steven graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science in physics. While working as a College Board AP Physics teacher, he earned a Master of Arts in science education from the University of Central Florida. During his years as a public high school science teacher and as a university teaching assistant, Steven taught students at various skill levels. He has been tutoring students in physics since 2012.
Lauren attended the University of Florida first as a STEM major, but switched into journalism to follow her knack for telling stories. After she graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science in journalism, Lauren found herself helping brands tell their stories via marketing. She also taught herself photography, videography, and even coding on the side.
“I’m just so glad to have these guys on my team,” said Lauren. “Steven and Marty are excellent educators, and while I hope that CramBetter reaches every student, I especially hope it helps the ones who struggle with math and science like I did.”
Together, Marty, Steven, and Lauren created CramBetter so that students could get access to the education they deserve.
About CramBetter: CramBetter is an online tutoring service that better explains tough topics like math and science by breaking down the content into bite-sized video lessons and study guides with clear example problems, solved step-by-step.
