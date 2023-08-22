CredibilityPR Offering Unique Publicity Services To Businesses
In an industry where the dominant firms have traditionally subsisted on long-term agreements and hefty client retainers to underwrite slow-moving PR campaigns, one firm is bucking the system with a transaction-based, results-oriented business model. And it's working, according to Emerging Enterprise News.
A privately-held entrepreneurial company is turning the PR industry on its head with a business model that effectively streamlines the entire publicity and public relations process and obtains rapid, measurable results. If you happen to be a company in need of an expedient boost to your name recognition and credibility, this is wonderful news; if you are a conservative “old school” PR firm, you might just be losing sleep.
Emerging Enterprise News reports that the New York-based company, CredibilityPR Corporation, has a unique and aggressive proprietary approach to getting individuals, companies, and organizations well known rather quickly, and in a very favorable light. By focusing in on those exceptional aspects of its clients’ offerings or their particularly responsible citizenship, CredibilityPR is able to bring them to various judging bodies and publications that issue various types of high-visibility awards. When news of these awards hits such established and magnetic media outlets as Yahoo! News, FOX, CNN, Mashable, MarketWatch and the like, clients are almost instantly elevated in terms of status.
In a high-tech environment where so much business is conducted impersonally via the internet, and where so many brands are competing for attention, building trust can be a challenge. Yet trust is frequently the deciding factor between competing brands or offers where features and benefits are very similar. CredibilityPR has identified this issue, and has successfully capitalized on the demand for a means to accelerate trust.
Their approach looks to be fairly simple: they interview and evaluate clients to find their most interesting, original or innovative attributes and their greatest strengths, write them up compellingly, and present those clients to selected publications that review and rate companies or individuals and issue awards for excellence. In the cases where awards are issued to clients, those awards are featured in major news outlets. All of this works to the enormous benefit of clients, especially in a world where there is too much “pay to play” and too little recognition of genuine merit.
In the US public relations industry, which billed revenues in excess of $20.2 billion in 2022, is dominated by several very large behemoths, and is characterized by rugged competition, CredibilityPR is a relatively small contender. Yet it is making waves and growing rapidly as its highly-streamlined business model is becoming better-known, and its future looks bright. Emerging Enterprise News rates CredibilityPR as a high-growth company to watch.
