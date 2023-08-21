SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating FATE, HAFC, PEGA, and CVNA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Fate Therapeutics, Inc., Hanmi Financial Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., and Carvana Co. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law.



Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Fate Therapeutics, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. According to the complaint filed on behalf of shareholders, Fate Therapeutics and certain of the company's executive officers made a series of false statements to investors concerning Fate Therapeutics’ business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Janssen Collaboration Agreement was less sustainable than Fate Therapeutics had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, certain of the clinical programs, milestone payments, and royalty payments associated with the Janssen Collaboration Agreement could not be relied upon as future revenue sources; and (iii) as a result, Fate Therapeutics had overstated the impact of the Janssen Collaboration Agreement's on Fate Therapeutics' long-term clinical and commercial profitability. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Hanmi Financial Corporation regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. According to the complaint, Hanmi and certain of the company's executive officers made a series of false statements to investors concerning Hanmi's financial and operational performance. When the truth was revealed, shares of Hanmi's common stock declined in value by approximately 60%, or over $15 per share, and still have not recovered. On August 15, 2022, Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha of the United States District Court for the Central District of California issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action, paving the way for litigation to proceed. Then, on June 23, 2023, the parties in the securities class action filed a Stipulation of Settlement with the court, proposing to settle the securities claims for $3 million. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that on July 24, 2023, Judge William G. Young of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Pegasystems Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov is investigating Pegasystems regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Carvana Co. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. According to a recently filed shareholder complaint, officers and directors of Carvana failed to follow state vehicle registration and title regulations, then sold billions worth of Carvana stock before the public learned of the severity of the company's problems. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

