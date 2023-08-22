Town of Griswold, CT to Improve Communications and Resident Experience with OpenGov Permitting & Licensing
In its journey to find a solution, the Town wanted software that could offer enhanced internal collaboration and online payment processing.CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiming to improve the resident experience while also leveling up its internal and external communications, the Town of Griswold knew it needed a new system for digital services. Recognizing these ambitions, the Town decided to partner with OpenGov, the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation’s local governments.
The Town of Griswold has always prioritized its residents, constantly looking for innovative ways to improve operations for them. In its journey to find a solution, the Town wanted software that could offer enhanced internal collaboration and online payment processing, thereby removing bottlenecks in the permitting process. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out from competitors for its robust features, including the ability to schedule inspections online, as well as its overarching commitment to greater transparency.
With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the Town of Griswold anticipates a leap forward in operational efficiency and resident satisfaction. Not only will the shift significantly improve resident experience, but the new system will streamline inspector scheduling by moving it to a digital format. The adoption is set to bring about enhanced transparency for the community, fortifying trust between residents and the local government.
The Town of Griswold joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
