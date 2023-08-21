U.S. Ambassador-designate Yael Lempert Arrives in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Assume Duties.

Amman-Jordan

On August 21, U.S. Ambassador-designate Yael Lempert presented her credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

Ambassador-designate Lempert noted, “I am deeply honored to serve as the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. I look forward to further strengthening the strategic U.S.-Jordan partnership.”

A career member of the U.S. Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, Yael Lempert was nominated by President Biden to serve as U.S. Ambassador to Jordan on January 3, 2023. Her nomination was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on July 27, and was sworn into her ambassadorial position by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on August 10.

Prior to her tenure in Jordan, Ambassador-designate Lempert served as Acting Assistant Secretary and as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs.

Among her assignments, Ambassador-designate Lempert was Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in London from January to July 2021, and previously served as Deputy Chief of Mission there for two years. Ambassador-designate Lempert was also Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Egypt and North Africa from June 2017 to December 2018, and the Senior Director for the Levant, Israel, and Egypt at the National Security Council from 2014 to 2017. She also served as Special Assistant to the President from 2015 to 2017.

Ambassador-designate Lempert has extensive expertise in the Middle East and North Africa, having served prior tours in Jerusalem, Tripoli, Cairo, and Baghdad. Other previous assignments include Director for Iraq at the National Security Council and Special Assistant for South Asian and Near Eastern Affairs to the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.

A native of Ithaca, NY, Ambassador-designate Lempert earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University and is the recipient of several State Department Superior and Meritorious Honor awards. She was awarded a Presidential Rank Award in 2019, and the National Security Council’s Outstanding Service Award in 2017.

Note: Press and Media representatives are invited to contact the U.S. Embassy Amman Public Affairs Office at ammanpapress@state.gov for further information.

Follow us on social media:

Twitter: @USEmbassyJordan

Facebook: U.S. Embassy Jordan

Instagram: @usembassyjordan

Website: www.usembassy.gov/jordan

By U.S. Mission Jordan | 21 August, 2023 | Topics: Press Releases