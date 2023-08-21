From Local to Global: Realiste's Reach Expands to 61 Cities Worldwide.

Realiste, a prop-tech AI company specializing in real estate solutions, launched in many major European cities bringing the total number of cities in which they operate to 61 cities worldwide.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this week, Realiste, a prop-tech AI company specializing in real estate solutions, launched in many major European cities bringing the total number of cities in which they operate to an impressive 61 cities worldwide.

Founded in 2020, Realiste mainly operated in UAE, Indonesia, and the Saudi Arabia at the start of this year. Aiming to be a global company, Realiste promised to expand into a total of 40 cities worldwide, the start of which was their grand launch into Jakarta earlier this year.

Realiste allows users to view apartments and their details in a few clicks anywhere the company operates. This means that one can effortlessly view apartment prices in Dubai and compare them to Vienna or Paris. Utilizing Realiste's patented AI, users also have access to accurate property forecasts and an intricate property grading system.

When asked about the importance of adding more cities to Realiste's arsenal, Alex Galt, founder, and CEO of the company, said, "After adding new cities to the 'Index' platform, I began sharing fascinating facts about the real estate market that I discovered while analyzing locations. Just think about it. Millions of people are unaware that they could sell their property, perhaps an old one in an unfavorable neighborhood, and buy an apartment in another country where the quality of life is four times higher, all for the same amount of money, especially considering the possibility of remote work."

He elaborated further, "To reach this realization, an individual would have to spend approximately 1000 hours analyzing all the information. It's an immense amount of data that people are unable to handle, but artificial intelligence can, and it already has."

The latest phase of expansion spanned across Europe and the USA, ushering in a wave of new additions to major cityscapes. Among these notable inclusions into Realiste's ever-growing portfolio are destinations like Paris, Montpellier, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vienna, Berlin, Dortmund, Frankfurt, and Munich are but a few examples recently added to Realiste's portfolio.

Talking about the importance of having the global real estate market at one's disposal, Alex Galt said, "The real estate world is not limited to a single perspective. Millions of people invest in real estate only where they live, missing out on numerous profitable opportunities simply because they don’t know about other options. Our goal is to enable investors and realtors to purchase the best properties in any part of the world. The 61 digitized cities are just the beginning of our progress."

Company Name: Realiste

Contact Person: Daria Artemeva - Director of PR

Email: dasha@realiste.ai

Website: https://realiste.io/

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

