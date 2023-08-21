Submit Release
Wemade onboards Global Game Developers across Singapore, UAE, and South Korea for WEMIX PLAY

Leading South Korean game developer Wemade has signed onboarding contracts with three global game developers across Singapore, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and South Korea for its gaming platform WEMIX PLAY as the company expands its global footprint.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Game developers CFIRE Network (Singapore), Project Seed (United Arab Emirates) and Space Probe (South Korea) onboarded by Wemade
  • Reinforcing the global competitiveness of WEMIX PLAY as world’s No. 1 blockchain gaming platform by securing  a diverse lineup of blockchain games

Leading South Korean game developer Wemade has signed onboarding contracts with three global game developers across Singapore, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and South Korea for its gaming platform WEMIX PLAY as the company expands its global footprint. The collaborations are in line with Wemade’s aim to ensure the global competitiveness of WEMIX PLAY, its blockchain gaming platform which boasts of more than 100 onboarded games, by securing diverse gaming partnerships.

CFIRE Network from Singapore is developing a strategic card battle game titled ‘Magic Card Duel’. Players can collect heroes, build card decks, and participate in stages, live PvP, and ranking battles in the game.

‘Outland Odyssey’ is a new fantasy action RPG developed by Project Seed (United Arab Emirates) with the official release slated for the third quarter of this year. Gamers can experience differentiated play through thrilling combat action in the RPG.

South Korean Space Probe is developing ‘Raid of Legends’, which is a collection type mobile action RPG. Users can nurture all characters and enjoy various contents such as dungeons, party raids, and PVP in the game.

WEMIX PLAY is Wemade’s global blockchain gaming platform with more than 9 million cumulative subscribers. One of the focus areas for the team at Wemade is securing games of diverse genres such as MMORPG, shooting, and SNG for the platform. In particular, WEMIX PLAY has established an 'inter-game economy' by connecting tokenomics for each game, establishing itself as the global No.1 blockchain gaming platform.

Wemade is the main sponsor of G-STAR 2023, to be held in Busan, South Korea in November this year and plans to introduce the ecosystem of WEMIX PLAY as well as the vision of the company for the blockchain gaming market .

For more details, visit http://www.wemixplay.com/

About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.



Kevin Foo 
pr at wemix.com

Primary Logo

