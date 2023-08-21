Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market to Grow Rapidly by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies - Opthea, Kodiak, Outlook, Apellis, Alkeus, Iveric Bio, Novartis, Luxa Biotechnology, AstraZeneca, Annexon, REGENXBIO

The overall market of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is expected to boost due to rising prevalence cases over the globe and thus the surge in treatment options. Along with the expected launch of emerging therapies, the treatment market of Wet-AMD and Dry-AMD is supposed to boost in the forecasted period (2023–2032).

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market to Grow Rapidly by 2032

The overall market of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is expected to boost due to rising prevalence cases over the globe and thus the surge in treatment options. Along with the expected launch of emerging therapies, the treatment market of Wet-AMD and Dry-AMD is supposed to boost in the forecasted period (2023–2032).

DelveInsight’s Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, age-related macular degeneration emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the age-related macular degeneration market size was found to be approximately USD 9.4 billion in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. As per the DelveInsight estimates, in the year 2022, the total prevalent cases of AMD were approximately 53 million in the 7MM, which might increase at a decent CAGR by 2032.

Leading age-related macular degeneration companies such as Opthea Limited, Kodiak Sciences Inc., REGENXBIO, Alkahest Inc, Evergreen Therapeutics, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Ribomic USA Inc, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., Unity Biotechnology, Inc, PanOptica, Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Stealth BioTherapeutics, CellCure Neurosciences, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Allegro Ophthalmics, Annexon Biosciences, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Iveric Bio, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Novartis, Luxa Biotechnology, Gemini Therapeutics, and others are developing novel age-related macular degeneration drugs that can be available in the age-related macular degeneration market in the coming years.

Some of the key therapies for age-related macular degeneration treatment include OPT-302, KSI-301, RGX-314, AKST4290, Zimura, EG-301, Pegcetacoplan, Gildeuretinol (ALK-001), RBM-007, Lytenava (Bevacizumab-vikg), UBX1325, PAN-90806, CLS-AX (Axitinib), Danicopan (ALXN2040), ALK-001, Elamipretide, OpRegen, CPCB-RPE1, Luminate (Risuteganib), ANX007, NGM621, LNP023 (Iptacopan), IONIS-FB-LRx, Pegcetacoplan, Zimura (Avacincaptad Pegol), GT005, RPESC-RPE-4W, GEM103, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major age-related macular degeneration market share @ Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Report

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Overview

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is a common eye condition that primarily affects individuals over the age of 50, leading to progressive vision loss in the central part of the retina known as the macula. This degenerative disorder is a major cause of visual impairment and blindness among older adults. The exact causes of AMD are not fully understood, but both genetic and environmental factors appear to play a significant role. Smoking, high blood pressure, obesity, and a diet low in certain nutrients (such as antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids) have been associated with an increased risk of developing AMD. Genetics also seem to contribute, with certain gene variants being linked to a higher susceptibility.

Symptoms of AMD often develop gradually and may include blurry or distorted central vision, difficulty reading or recognizing faces, and the appearance of dark or empty spots in the center of one's visual field. Peripheral vision is generally unaffected, allowing individuals to maintain some level of functional vision. Diagnosing AMD typically involves a comprehensive eye examination. This may include visual acuity tests, dilated eye exams to examine the retina and macula, and specialized imaging techniques such as optical coherence tomography to assess the layers of the retina and detect any abnormalities.





Age-Related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology Segmentation

The age-related macular degeneration epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current age-related macular degeneration patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The age-related macular degeneration market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Age-related Macular Degeneration

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Age-related Macular Degeneration

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AMD

Total Age-specific Cases of Wet AMD, and Dry AMD

Total Diagnosed Dry AMD Cases by Stages

Total Geographic Atrophy Cases Associated With Dry AMD by Visual Impairment

Download the report to understand which factors are driving age-related macular degeneration epidemiology trends @ Age-Related Macular Degeneration Epidemiological Insights

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment Market

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) treatment encompasses a range of approaches aimed at managing this progressive eye condition, which affects the central portion of the retina, known as the macula, and can lead to severe vision loss in older adults. The treatment options for AMD vary based on the type and severity of the disease. For early-stage AMD, lifestyle modifications like adopting a healthy diet rich in antioxidants, maintaining regular exercise, and avoiding smoking are often recommended to reduce the risk of progression. Nutritional supplements containing vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C, vitamin E, zinc, copper, and antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin have shown potential in slowing the advancement of AMD.

In some cases of AMD, particularly the more advanced “wet” AMD characterized by abnormal blood vessel growth, targeted therapies such as anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) injections are employed to inhibit vessel growth and preserve vision. These injections are administered directly into the eye and can help slow down or even stabilize vision loss by reducing the leakage of fluid and blood from the abnormal vessels. Moreover, photodynamic therapy (PDT) is another treatment option for specific cases of wet AMD, which involves a combination of light-sensitive medication and laser therapy to target and destroy abnormal blood vessels.

Ongoing research continues to explore innovative treatments, including potential regenerative therapies that aim to replace damaged cells in the macula and restore visual function. Gene therapy and stem cell treatments hold promise in this regard, although they are still in experimental stages. Regular eye examinations are essential for the early detection of AMD, enabling timely intervention and better management. As our understanding of AMD advances, the focus remains on improving treatment strategies to enhance the quality of life for individuals affected by this condition.

To know more about age-related macular degeneration treatment, visit @ Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment Drugs

Key Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapies and Companies

OPT-302: Opthea Limited

KSI-301: Kodiak Sciences Inc.

RGX-314: REGENXBIO

AKST4290: Alkahest Inc

Zimura: Iveric Bio

EG-301: Evergreen Therapeutics

Pegcetacoplan: Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Gildeuretinol (ALK-001): Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

RBM-007: Ribomic USA Inc

Lytenava (Bevacizumab-vikg): Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

UBX1325: Unity Biotechnology, Inc

PAN-90806: PanOptica, Inc.

CLS-AX (Axitinib): Clearside Biomedical

Danicopan (ALXN2040): Alexion Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca

ALK-001: Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

Elamipretide: Stealth BioTherapeutics

OpRegen: CellCure Neurosciences

CPCB-RPE1: Regenerative Patch Technologies

Luminate (Risuteganib): Allegro Ophthalmics

ANX007: Annexon Biosciences

NGM621: NGM Biopharmaceuticals

LNP023 (Iptacopan): Novartis

IONIS-FB-LRx: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Pegcetacoplan: Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Zimura (Avacincaptad Pegol): Iveric Bio

GT005: Gyroscope Therapeutics and Novartis

RPESC-RPE-4W: Luxa Biotechnology

GEM103: Gemini Therapeutics

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for age-related macular degeneration @ Drugs for Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Dynamics

Age-related macular degeneration market dynamics are undergoing significant shifts as the global population ages and healthcare technologies advance. With AMD being a leading cause of vision impairment in older adults, the demand for innovative treatments and interventions is on the rise. Pharmaceutical companies and biotech firms are heavily invested in researching and developing novel therapies, including anti-VEGF drugs and gene therapies, to slow down or halt the progression of this degenerative disease. As a result, the AMD market is witnessing intensified competition, leading to improved treatment options and potential cost reductions.

Moreover, collaborations between research institutions, medical organizations, and industry players are fostering knowledge exchange and facilitating the development of personalized approaches to AMD management. In addition, the advent of precision medicine and the understanding of individual genetic susceptibilities have propelled the development of targeted therapies, ushering in an era of personalized AMD treatments. Genetic editing technologies, such as CRISPR-Cas9, offer the potential to correct underlying genetic mutations responsible for certain forms of AMD, heralding a new frontier in therapeutic possibilities.

However, the AMD market landscape is not devoid of challenges. The competitive AMD market is marked by pricing pressures, reimbursement uncertainties, and regulatory intricacies that impact the accessibility and affordability of novel therapies. Striking a balance between innovation and patient-centric care remains an ongoing concern, with stakeholders working collaboratively to find sustainable solutions.

Inadequate awareness and understanding of AMD among healthcare professionals and the general population present another significant barrier. Delayed diagnosis and lack of early intervention can lead to irreversible vision loss. Thus, comprehensive educational campaigns are imperative to empower individuals to recognize AMD symptoms, seek timely medical attention, and make informed treatment decisions. Geographical disparities and unequal access to healthcare further exacerbate the challenges. Rural and underserved populations may struggle to access specialized AMD care, including advanced diagnostic tools and cutting-edge therapies, perpetuating disparities in health outcomes.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Age-Related Macular Degeneration Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Size in 2022 USD 9.4 Billion Key Age-Related Macular Degeneration Companies Opthea Limited, Kodiak Sciences Inc., REGENXBIO, Alkahest Inc, Evergreen Therapeutics, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Ribomic USA Inc, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., Unity Biotechnology, Inc, PanOptica, Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Stealth BioTherapeutics, CellCure Neurosciences, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Allegro Ophthalmics, Annexon Biosciences, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Iveric Bio, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Novartis, Luxa Biotechnology, Gemini Therapeutics, and others Key Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapies OPT-302, KSI-301, RGX-314, AKST4290, Zimura, EG-301, Pegcetacoplan, Gildeuretinol (ALK-001), RBM-007, Lytenava (Bevacizumab-vikg), UBX1325, PAN-90806, CLS-AX (Axitinib), Danicopan (ALXN2040), ALK-001, Elamipretide, OpRegen, CPCB-RPE1, Luminate (Risuteganib), ANX007, NGM621, LNP023 (Iptacopan), IONIS-FB-LRx, Pegcetacoplan, Zimura (Avacincaptad Pegol), GT005, RPESC-RPE-4W, GEM103, and others

Scope of the Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Age-Related Macular Degeneration current marketed and emerging therapies

Age-Related Macular Degeneration current marketed and emerging therapies Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Age-Related Macular Degeneration Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Age-Related Macular Degeneration Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about age-related macular degeneration drugs in development @ Age-Related Macular Degeneration Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Key Insights 2. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Report Introduction 3. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Overview at a Glance 4. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment and Management 7. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Marketed Drugs 10. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Analysis 12. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

