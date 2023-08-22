County of Nash, NC Moves Permitting Online, Streamlines Digital Services with OpenGov
In the pursuit of innovation, the County sought a platform with centralized data, proven tracking capabilities, and a unified system for multiple departments.NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Searching for an online permitting portal to streamline its operations, the County of Nash, NC knew it needed a solution that would enable residents and employees. The County found its answer in OpenGov, the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation’s counties.
Located just an hour from Durham, the County of Nash has continuously worked to adopt state-of-the-art solutions to enhance local governance. In the pursuit of innovation, the County sought a platform that provided centralized data, proven tracking capabilities, and a unified system for multiple departments. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out for features like digitized records, and a track record of successful municipal implementations.
By adopting OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the County of Nash looks forward to a transformative shift in its operations. The move will centralize the County's data, providing a unified online system for building, planning, licenses, and code enforcement as well as in-field update capabilities, including virtual inspections and real-time notetaking. Further, with digitized records, accessing vital information will become much easier for residents and County personnel.
The County of Nash, NC joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
