City of Grandview Heights, OH Improves Resident Experience, Centralizes Permitting & Licensing with OpenGov
When it began the search for a new digital services system, the City’s criteria were clear: it wanted a cohesive system to unify processes.OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for improved transparency and cross-departmental communication, the City of Grandview Heights, OH decided it was time for a more efficient permitting and licensing solution. The City found its answer in OpenGov, the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation’s local governments.
Located in the suburbs of Columbus, the City of Grandview Heights is committed to constant improvement in resident services. When it began the search for a new digital services system, the City’s criteria were clear: it wanted a cohesive system to unify processes and a platform that could generate instantaneous merchant reports. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out for its seamless integration capabilities and its reputation for transparency.
With the adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the City of Grandview Heights anticipates a revolutionary change in its operations. The new software is expected to centralize all permit and licensing processes, drastically improving communication lines and eliminating confusion. Moreover, the Finance Director will now have access to real-time merchant service reports, allowing for immediate reconciliations related to permitting. Additionally, the move toward a paperless approach is not only environmentally beneficial but also promises to further streamline the City's workflows.
The City of Grandview Heights joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
