Cority’s Remote Expert – Telehealth Solution Wins New Product of the Year Award from OH&S
Honor marks second Occupational Health & Safety award win of 2023 for the global EHS software providerTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cority, a leading global Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) software solution provider, has earned a prestigious New Product of the Year Award from Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S) magazine. The honor was given to Cority for its Remote Expert – Telehealth solution, a new virtual appointment offering enabled by video communications provider, Zoom.
Now in its fifteenth year, the awards program honors the outstanding product development achievements of health and safety vendors and manufacturers whose products are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve workplace safety. This year’s contest attracted the second-highest number of entries in the history of the program. Outstanding products were awarded in 35 award categories with an independent panel of highly qualified judges choosing the winners.
“I’ve been involved with other awards programs in my career, but the turnout for this year’s OH&S New Product of the Year Award was really gratifying to see,” Occupational Health & Safety publisher and executive editor David Kopf said. “It just goes to show that this is a vibrant, active industry full of vendors that are dedicated to releasing new offerings that help keep workers safe.”
The integrated feature, known as Remote Expert – Telehealth, enables occupational health staff to schedule and conduct virtual health appointments for employees, enhancing access to occupational health (OH) preventive care, and streamlining employee medical history monitoring, all via Cority’s comprehensive occupational health solution.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic popularized telehealth as a safe and convenient method of broader healthcare delivery, the public’s expectation of their healthcare experience has permanently changed. This is especially true where organizations have incorporated a hybrid work model or a distributed workforce, making it challenging for remote employees to access health services via on-site clinics. A 2023 Large Employers’ Health Care Strategy and Plan Design Survey, released by the Business Group on Health**, showed that 57 percent of employers have plans to add more virtual health solutions this year and 84 percent believe that integrating both in-person and virtual care is essential.
“We are honored to receive this recognition from OH&S as a New Product of the Year. Virtual and mobile solutions are increasingly important as companies continue their journey to digital transformation,” said Amanda Smith, vice president of solutions marketing and enablement at Cority. “By providing a solution that enables a digital pathway to keep people connected, Cority continues to apply a human-centric philosophy to building software solutions that distinguish its products and services.”
Cority’s Remote Expert – Telehealth solution not only provides employees with convenient and faster access to occupational health care whenever and wherever they are, but it also improves employee safety and reduces wasteful spending for employers. Virtual medical appointments promote a healthier workforce by limiting employees’ potential exposure to viruses and bacteria when waiting in crowded on-site clinics. They also save time and money by reducing the chances of appointment cancellations and limiting an employee’s time spent away from work.
Remote Expert – Telehealth is an integrated feature of Cority’s Occupational Health solution. The OH solution is available standalone or integrated as part of CorityOne™, the company’s responsible business platform, consisting of a comprehensive suite of solutions for managing environmental, health, safety, sustainability, and quality programs. This allows Cority customers to not only scale their existing Occupational Health efforts but also integrate data related to employee exposures or incidents to provide a more holistic view of organizational performance and risk management.
Cority’s award for its Remote Expert - Telehealth solution marks the second time in 2023 that OH&S has recognized the EHS software provider for its innovation in product development. Earlier this year, Cority’s Hygiene Essentials Solution earned platinum honors in the OH&S Industrial Hygiene awards. In 2021, Cority won an OH&S Industrial Hygiene Award in the category of Auditing & Compliance for its Compliance Management Solution. OH&S also named Cority’s Ergonomics Management and Analytics solutions New Product of the Year in 2018.
** https://www.ehstoday.com/ehs-outloud-blog/article/21250390/employers-concerned-with-affordability-of-health-care-and-medications\
