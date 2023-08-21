Michelle Perkins, of Owens & Perkins Receives Prestigious 2023 Martindale-Hubbell Top Rating in Legal Ability & Ethics
A Testament to Legal Excellence: Perkins’ Stellar Professionalism and Ethical Adherence Earns Unrivaled Praise with Martindale-Hubbell’s Highest Honor in 2023.
Family law is deeply personal. It's an honor to provide guidance to families during their most significant transitions.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle J. Perkins, Esq. renowned attorney and Managing Partner at Owens & Perkins Law Firm, has been awarded the prestigious Martindale-Hubbell highest rating for Legal Ability, Ethical Standards, and Customer Satisfaction for the year 2023. This recognition underscores her outstanding commitment to providing top-tier legal services and exemplifies the values that Owens & Perkins Law Firm has embodied for over half a century.
— Michelle J. Perkins
Martindale-Hubbell's peer review ratings are universally recognized as the gold standard in attorney ratings. This coveted recognition not only attests to an attorney’s legal ability but also the high level of respect earned amongst peers for their strong ethical standards. Customer Satisfaction ratings reflect direct feedback from clients, further fortifying the attorney’s reputation within the community.
Michelle Perkins, who specializes in family law, including divorce, legal separation, paternity, child custody, and spousal maintenance, has dedicated her career to providing exceptional legal guidance to families undergoing significant life transitions. The Martindale-Hubbell ratings emphasize her unwavering dedication to her clients and the Arizona community.
"We are incredibly proud of Michelle's achievement," says Owens & Perkins Law retired partner C.D. Owens (Michelle’s grandfather). "Her continued and tireless dedication to clients and the practice of law is unparalleled. This recognition from Martindale-Hubbell further validates her hard work and commitment to the profession. She truly embodies the mission and values of Owens & Perkins."
Owens & Perkins has been serving the Arizona community since 1967. It prides itself on providing comprehensive, compassionate, and tailored legal services to its clients. The firm's team of experienced attorneys has expertise in various areas, including family law, estate planning, probate law, QDRO’s and mediation services. With a dedication to achieving the best possible outcomes for their clients, the team’s success can be measured not just in their extensive list of favorable results but in the relationships they build with their clients that last generation after generation.
For more information on Michelle Perkins' services, or to schedule a consultation with her, please visit https://oplaw.com/.
About Owens & Perkins, Attorneys at Law: Owens & Perkins is a dynamic law firm located in Scottsdale, Arizona. The firm is dedicated to providing superior legal services in various areas of law, including family law, estate planning, probate, QDRO’s and mediation services. For over five decades, the firm has been passionately serving individuals, families, and businesses, living by their commitment to excellence, integrity, and compassion.
