Charlotte Home Inspection Team Follows Strict Ethics Code And Standards Of Practice

Turn Key offers more than just a walk-through of a home and cursory report. The Charlotte home inspectors find the problems and notate them for clients and agents.

Turn Key Home Inspections and Bryan Bennett are pleased to announce that the trained inspection team follows a strict code of ethics and standards of practice. The inspectors understand that a home inspector has two tasks: finding the problems and notating them for the client and agent. Turn Key is committed to providing clients with the most comprehensive and thorough home inspections possible.

The veteran-owned and operated Charlotte home inspection company serves Charlotte and the surrounding cities. A home inspection is a visual exam of the property that permits the client to learn about hidden damage, ensure that the construction is up to par, and avoid the likelihood of repairs that can cost more if not addressed early on.

Common types of inspections include a home buyer's or seller's inspection, mold inspection, radon inspection, new construction pre-drywall inspection, termite inspection, and sewer line camera inspection. The reports include explicit annotations, a clean layout, and a Repair Request Builder for real estate agents.

Identifying potential problems for home buyers or sellers is a way to prepare a more realistic seller's asking price and buyer's purchase offer. Whether the purpose of the inspection is buying, selling, or maintaining the home, Turn Key provides quality professional service throughout the entire process. The certified home inspectors walk through the property with the client and teach them as much as they want to learn. The inspectors follow the Standards of Practice for home inspectors established by the State of North Carolina.

Additional details are available at https://www.turnkeyhi.net/.

The home inspections include many parts of the house, including structural systems, roofing, electrical systems, plumbing, heating, vents, HVAC, and built-in appliances. The structural systems are further defined as foundations, grading and drainage, basements, walkways, and ceiling, wall, and floor structures. The importance of roofing is vital when inspections of the home are conducted. The report includes information about the condition of roof coverings, drainage systems, flashings, skylights, chimneys, and other roof penetrations. The knowledge and experience of the team of inspectors ensure a thorough home inspection that is complete and detailed. The highly trained professionals have extensive expertise in residential property inspections.

Electrical systems include service entrances and panels, branch circuits, connected devices and fixtures, and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. The inspectors also ensure that outlets are GFCI-protected. Plumbing systems include components such as faucets and fixtures, water supply systems, drains, waste and vent systems, water heaters, flues and chimneys, and any sump pumps, fuel storage, and distribution system. Heating and cooling equipment, vents, ducts, and flues are essential to the inspection process. Finally, any built-in appliances are also inspected for condition and operation. These appliances include dishwashers, garbage disposal, range hood, range or oven, cooktops, microwaves, trash compactors, bathroom exhaust fans, garage door operators, and other built-in appliances.

Within 24 hours of the conclusion of the home inspection, the inspectors compile a comprehensive Spectora report. The easy-to-read format includes all the information the customer needs to determine the home's condition. If desired, the customer and their agent are invited to ask questions about the process and the findings. The Turn Key Home Inspections Repair Request Builder allows real estate agent partners to easily pick which recommendations to include in a customized report to send to the listing agent. The document consists of the inspector's language and allows customers to enter a requested credit amount and custom comments if desired.

Turn Key Home Inspections provides comprehensive inspection services throughout Charlotte, NC, and the surrounding area. The inspectors take the time to educate clients about their findings. They encourage questions at every stage of the home inspection process.

