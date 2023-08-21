REMINDER: DEQ Accepting Applications from State Agencies for Volkswagen Settlement EV Charger Grants

The Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is soliciting new project proposals from state agencies for electric vehicle chargers to be funded with Volkswagen Settlement dollars not claimed through public rebate programs.

Applications will be accepted until Sept. 1. Grant awards will be announced this fall.

The State Agency Level 2 request for proposals, available on the DAQ website, describes how state agencies and state-managed attractions — including departments, institutions, public universities, community colleges, state parks, aquariums and museums — can apply for the $739,839 available for Level 2 charging projects. Public-private partnerships where the lead applicant represents a state agency or state-maintained attraction may also apply. Projects can support charging for public vehicles or government fleet vehicles.

A previous webinar, available to watch online, provides an overview of the program and application process.

The goal of the grant funding is to increase the use of clean zero-emission vehicles across the state and improve air quality by significantly reducing emissions of nitrogen oxides and greenhouse gases. Projects within the 37 counties identified as Historically Under-Resourced (listed in Appendix C of the request for proposals) are eligible for bonus project scoring points as well as additional technical support during the application process. Applications will also receive an environmental justice score based on the location of the project.

If you have any questions about the program or application process, please contact DEQ at daq.NC_VWGrants@ncdenr.gov with subject line “Level 2 State Agency Program RFP” prior to submitting your application and in advance of the submission deadline.

The NC Volkswagen Settlement Program covers the state’s $92 million share of a national settlement with the automaker. DAQ is allocating the full 15% allowed in the VW State Trust Agreement for zero-emission charging infrastructure projects.

DAQ recently awarded more than $1.7 million in rebates for Level 2 charging infrastructure projects to the public on a first-come, first-served basis through the Volkswagen Settlement. Rebate funds unclaimed by the March 31 deadline as well as funds unspent by charging infrastructure grant awardees are being diverted to this new state agency program.

Last year, DAQ awarded more than $1 million in Volkswagen Settlement funds to state agencies to install 103 Level 2 charging ports at 25 sites, including state parks, museums, aquariums, government office buildings, universities, and community colleges. Thirteen of those chargers will be used to charge state agency fleet vehicles and support Governor Cooper’s efforts under Executive Order No. 80 to transition the state motor fleet to zero-emission vehicles, while the remainder will be available for public use.

DAQ earlier this year released a new interactive map on its website showcasing all electric vehicles and electric vehicle chargers funded by the NC Volkswagen Settlement that are now operating in the state.

Highlighted projects include Level 2 and DC Fast electric vehicle charging stations available to the public as well as new all-electric school buses, transit buses and heavy-duty vehicles already on the road thanks to the Volkswagen Settlement. As new chargers and vehicles come online, they will be added to the map.