Gov. Pillen to Visit Nebraska National Guard Soldiers at the U.S.-Mexico Border
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen and Nebraska National Guard Adjutant General Craig Strong will travel to Texas on Monday, Aug. 21 to visit with Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers supporting efforts to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.
Gov. Pillen and AG Strong will visit the 61deployed soldiers who left on Aug. 2 on a month-long mission. The group is slated to return in early September.
In addition to visiting Nebraska troops, Gov. Pillen will join other Republican governors for a security briefing by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Gov. Pillen attended a similar briefing in May, also hosted by Gov. Abbott, prior to deploying 10 members of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) to the southern border to assist with drone surveillance operations. Gov. Pillen will join that group of governors for a news conference at 2:00 p.m. (CT) in Eagle Pass, TX.
“This mission is critical to the security of Nebraskans as well as all Americans,” said Gov. Pillen. “I am look forward to visiting with our soldiers and observing their operations personally and sharing the state’s appreciation for their service as part of Operation Lone Star.”
Gov. Pillen’s deployment of state troopers and National Guard members is in response to a request from emergency management officials in Texas. Through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), member states can provide resources and assistance in times of emergency. Federal funds, directed through the Nebraska National Guard will cover costs associated with this deployment.
###
For Immediate Distribution | August 18, 2023 | (512) 463-1826
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on their joint efforts under Texas' Operation Lone Star to respond to President Joe Biden's reckless open border policies on Monday, August 21 in Eagle Pass.
The Governor will also be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks.
MEDIA RSVP IS REQUIRED. Please RSVP by 5:00 PM on Sunday, August 20 to AbbottPressOffice@gov.texas.gov. RSVPs must include full name and media outlet. Absolutely no RSVPs will be accepted after this deadline. Employer-issued media credentials are required for admittance.
WHO: Governor Abbott
Governor Noem
Governor Pillen
Governor Reynolds
Governor Stitt
Director McCraw
Major General Suelzer
Border Czar Banks
WHAT: Press conference
WHEN: Monday, August 21 at 2:00 PM
Media setup begins at 1:30 PM
WHERE: Shelby Park
220 West Main Street
Eagle Pass, TX 78852
*No mult-box or podium. Boom mics are strongly suggested.
You just read:
Gov. Pillen to Visit Nebraska National Guard Soldiers at the U.S.-Mexico Border
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.