Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Aug. 21-25, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Aug. 21-25, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Aug. 21
1 p.m. Speak at Manti Courthouse Groundbreaking
Location: 100 N. Main Street, Manti
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
Tuesday, Aug. 22
8:50 a.m. Speak at BZI Groundbreaking
Location: 1356 N. Iron Springs Road, Cedar City
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
12:30 p.m. Speak at Zion National Park Discovery Groundbreaking
Location: East Side of Zion National Park
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
4 p.m. Speak at Washington County Crisis Center ribbon cutting
Location: 5500 W. Regional Park Road, Hurricane
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
Wednesday, Aug. 23
9:15 a.m. Meet with the Policy Project
Location: Governor’s Office
9:45 a.m. Host Governor’s Book Club
Location: Virtual meeting
11 a.m. Meet with EnergyX CEO Teague Egan
Location: Virtual meeting
11:20 a.m. Meet with World Trade Center Utah
Location: Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Meet with sub-cabinet
Location: Capitol Board Room
2:45 p.m. Meet with sub-cabinet
Location: Capitol Board Room
4 p.m. Meet with sub-cabinet
Location: Capitol Board Room
Thursday, Aug. 24
7 a.m. Interview with Morning Joe
Location: Virtual
9 a.m. Meet with cabinet
Location: Kearns Mansion
11:30 a.m. Speak at Centenarian Event
Location: Viridian Center
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
2 p.m. Meet with Treasurer Marlo Oaks
Location: Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Photo opportunity with Brigham City Peach Queen
Location: Governor’s Office
3:30 p.m. Meet with Tracy Gruber, Department of Health and Human Services
Location: Governor’s Office
Friday, Aug. 25
9 a.m. Meet with Neil Abercrombie, senior advisor of legislative and policy issues
Location: Kearns Mansion
10 a.m. Meet with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema
Location: Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Welcome Governor’s Office fall fellows
Location: Governor’s Office
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Aug. 21-25, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Aug. 21
9 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
10 a.m. Meet with senior advisors on tribal affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
11:15 a.m. Meet with Tooele Chamber of Commerce
Location: Stansbury Park
1 p.m. Visit Cargill Salt
Location: 15100 Rowley Rd, Grantsville
2:30 p.m. Visit Energy Solutions Clive Disposal Facility
Location: Grantsville
Tuesday, Aug. 22
9 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Speak at GOEO Women Connect: Inaugural Event
Location: Salt Lake City
1:15 p.m. Meet with Capitol Preservation Board executive director
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
4 p.m. Speak at World Trade Center Utah Board meeting
Location: 60 East South Temple Street, Salt Lake City
Wednesday, Aug. 23
9:45 a.m. Governor’s Book Club
Location: Virtual meeting
11 a.m. Capitol Preservation Board meeting
Location: Capitol Board Room
1 p.m. Interview with Utah Business
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Meet with Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation
Location: Rampton Room
2:45 p.m Meet with sub-cabinet
Location: Capitol Board Room
4 p.m. Meet with sub-cabinet
Location: Capitol Board Room
Thursday, Aug. 24
7:30 a.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams
Location: Salt Lake City
9 a.m. Meet with cabinet
Location: Kearns Mansion
11 a.m. Interview with TownLift
Location: Virtual
1:30 p.m. Meet with senior advisors on tribal affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Friday, Aug. 25
No public meetings
###