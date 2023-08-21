Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Aug. 21-25, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Aug. 21-25, 2023 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Aug. 21

1 p.m. Speak at Manti Courthouse Groundbreaking 

Location: 100 N. Main Street, Manti 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

Tuesday, Aug. 22

8:50 a.m. Speak at BZI Groundbreaking 

Location: 1356 N. Iron Springs Road, Cedar City 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

12:30 p.m. Speak at Zion National Park Discovery Groundbreaking

Location: East Side of Zion National Park  

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

4 p.m. Speak at Washington County Crisis Center ribbon cutting

Location: 5500 W. Regional Park Road, Hurricane 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

Wednesday, Aug. 23

9:15 a.m. Meet with the Policy Project 

Location: Governor’s Office 

9:45 a.m. Host Governor’s Book Club

Location: Virtual meeting 

11 a.m. Meet with EnergyX CEO Teague Egan

Location: Virtual meeting 

11:20 a.m. Meet with World Trade Center Utah 

Location: Governor’s Office 

1:30 p.m. Meet with sub-cabinet 

Location: Capitol Board Room 

2:45 p.m. Meet with sub-cabinet 

Location: Capitol Board Room 

4 p.m. Meet with sub-cabinet

Location: Capitol Board Room 

Thursday, Aug. 24  

7 a.m. Interview with Morning Joe

Location: Virtual 

9 a.m. Meet with cabinet 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

11:30 a.m. Speak at Centenarian Event 

Location: Viridian Center 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY  

2 p.m. Meet with Treasurer Marlo Oaks 

Location: Governor’s Office 

2:30 p.m. Photo opportunity with Brigham City Peach Queen 

Location: Governor’s Office 

3:30 p.m. Meet with Tracy Gruber, Department of Health and Human Services 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Friday, Aug. 25

9 a.m. Meet with Neil Abercrombie, senior advisor of legislative and policy issues 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

10 a.m. Meet with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema 

Location: Governor’s Office 

11 a.m. Welcome Governor’s Office fall fellows

Location: Governor’s Office 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Aug. 21-25, 2023 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Aug. 21

9 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

10 a.m. Meet with senior advisors on tribal affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

11:15 a.m. Meet with Tooele Chamber of Commerce

Location: Stansbury Park

1 p.m. Visit Cargill Salt

Location: 15100 Rowley Rd, Grantsville

2:30 p.m. Visit Energy Solutions Clive Disposal Facility

Location: Grantsville

Tuesday, Aug. 22

9 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Speak at GOEO Women Connect: Inaugural Event

Location: Salt Lake City

1:15 p.m. Meet with Capitol Preservation Board executive director

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

4 p.m. Speak at World Trade Center Utah Board meeting

Location: 60 East South Temple Street, Salt Lake City

Wednesday, Aug. 23

9:45 a.m. Governor’s Book Club

Location: Virtual meeting

11 a.m. Capitol Preservation Board meeting

Location: Capitol Board Room

1 p.m. Interview with Utah Business

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Meet with Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation

Location: Rampton Room

2:45 p.m Meet with sub-cabinet 

Location: Capitol Board Room 

4 p.m. Meet with sub-cabinet

Location: Capitol Board Room 

Thursday, Aug. 24

7:30 a.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams

Location: Salt Lake City

9 a.m. Meet with cabinet 

Location: Kearns Mansion

11 a.m. Interview with TownLift

Location: Virtual

1:30 p.m. Meet with senior advisors on tribal affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Friday, Aug. 25

No public meetings

###

