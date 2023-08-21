Blockworks' Permissionless II Set to Illuminate Austin: The World’s Largest DeFi Event is Here

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of decentralized finance (DeFi) has never looked brighter. The world’s largest DeFi event, " Permissionless II ," is set to take the stage at the Austin Convention Center from September 11-13th. Over 5,000 crypto enthusiasts, developers, and pioneers will gather for three days of innovation, collaboration, and celebration.



The immersive experience will feature keynotes from global Web3 leaders, including a virtual fireside chat between Vitalik Buterin and David Hoffman on “The Future of Ethereum.” Other distinguished speakers include Erik Voorhees, Anatoly Yakovenko, Mary-Catherine Lader, Rep. Tom Emmer, Raj Gokal, Hon. Hester M. Peirce, Jesse Pollak, and Stani Kulechov, among many others.

The event will offer content across three distinct tracks: Institutional, The Future of Finance, and Culture. Additionally, there will be a developer track for Hackathon participants, allowing attendees to tailor their experience to their interests.

Introducing the Permissionless II Hackathon

Blockworks and Bankless, in partnership with buidlbox and 404DAO, are proud to present the inaugural Permissionless II Hackathon on September 9-10th. This unique platform invites both web2 and web3 developers to collaborate and innovate on the industry's foundational protocols.

Highlights

24 Hour Hackathon

Bounties

Engaging workshops

FREE admission to Permissionless II

Permissionless II Sponsors

Permissionless II is honored to have OKX as its Presenting Sponsor.

The event is further elevated by the backing of:

Diamond Sponsors: 1inch, Fireblocks, Kraken, LayerZero, Metamask, and Ripple

Emerald Sponsors: Amberdata, Blockdaemon, Beam by Eco, Chronicle Protocol, Circle, Foundry, Ledger, Quai Network, and Unix Gaming

Platinum Sponsors: Arbitrum, Bakkt, Blockfills, Coreum, EY, Fenbushi Capital, Giddy, Hedera, Kava, Kiln, Matrixport, Scroll, SOMA.finance, SweatEconomy and Tangem

Gold Sponsors: 21co, 4soft, Arbitrary Execution, Braavos, Bumper, Certik, Chainalysis, code4rena, Evertas, Figment, GNUS.AI, Hexens, Index Coop, Infstones, Kaito, LMAX Group, Luna PR, MIDAO, Panoptic, QuickNode, StakeKit, SuperScript, Tarot, The Tie, Voltz, Vouch, Wanchain, and ZenLedger.

Hackathon Sponsors: Coreum, EY, Fireblocks, Gitcoin, Scroll, Wanchain

For a detailed event agenda, speaker list, and sponsorship information, please visit blockworks.com/permissionless

About Blockworks:

Blockworks is a crypto media and information platform that delivers breaking news and premium insights about digital assets to millions of investors. Blockworks' editorial content, research, newsletters, and podcasts provide expert analysis to help investors navigate the markets. With flagship events, Permissionless and the Digital Asset Summits (DAS), Blockworks creates space for innovators to build the future of the global economy.

Julie Muroff

julie@blockworks.co