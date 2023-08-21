FirstBank Announces New Chief Credit Officer

Bank also announces new President of Commercial Lending

Operations and West Market President

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank , one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” recently announced several leadership changes. The new appointments result from FirstBank executives either retiring or being elevated to C-level positions.

Former Chief Credit Officer (CCO) Brian Ballard retired after more than 30 years with the company. He started his career with FirstBank in 1992, and held several leadership positions, including West Market President, before being appointed CCO in 2020.

“Brian was a tremendous contributor and brought immense value to our organization,” said Jim Reuter, CEO of FirstBank. “He led us through the pandemic and PPP, which helped over 15,000 businesses, and enabled FirstBank to be the state’s largest originator of economic relief loans. Brian also oversaw the largest years in loan production in our organization’s history.”

John Markovich, former President of Commercial Lending, is taking over as CCO. John started his FirstBank career in 2006, and previously oversaw the company’s mortgage and commercial real estate departments. In addition, FirstBank also announced the following Presidents:

Tony Giarratano, who served as Executive Vice President in the Southwest Market, will take over as President of Commercial Lending. Tony started his FirstBank career in 2007.

Additionally, Patrick Riley, previously the Executive Vice President of the Northwest Market, was named the West Market President. Patrick has been with FirstBank since 2006.

"Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we aim to create an environment where they can have fulfilling careers,” added Reuter. “We’ve been steadfast about promoting within and harnessing internal talent, and I think that’s why FirstBank has been a strong performing company over the decades. John, Tony, and Patrick have the knowledge, foresight and expertise to carry out the bank’s strategic vision. We look forward to watching them thrive in their new and well-deserved positions.”

Over the last 60 years, FirstBank has prioritized doing what’s right for customers, communities and employees, including cultivating an award-winning workplace. To learn more about FirstBank, visit www.efirstbank.com .

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it’s known as an industry leader in digital banking. It has grown to be one of the largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining over $28 billion in assets and 100 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans, and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management, and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing more than $85 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/675f7cd5-0447-4a24-8cf5-09cce5eaa7d2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/234e0dbc-7d38-4973-b2a5-87b3beebb17c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07613796-6bf2-4aab-8d13-096b8a1c6670

Media Contacts Chandra Brin 303.235.1402 Chandra.Brin@efirstbank.com