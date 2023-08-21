Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Sea Limited (SE)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming September 19, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Sea Limited (“Sea” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SE) securities between April 23, 2022 and May 15, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On May 16, 2023, Sea released its first quarter 2023 financial results, reporting lower-than-expected earnings due to a sharp increase in loan loss reserves. The Company disclosed that its “provision for credit losses increased by 120.5% to US$177.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 from US$80.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily driven by expansion to a broader user base and the growth of [its] loan book.” Further, Sea also announces that its previous Chief Investment Officer had left that role and joined the Company’s Board of Directors.

On this news, Sea’s stock price fell $15.62, or 17.4%, to close at $72.45 per ADS on May 16, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Sea overstated its ability to manage the growth of its user base and loan book while enhancing its profitability; (2) Sea’s expansion to a broader user base and growing loan book rendered the Company significantly more vulnerable to higher credit losses; (3) as a result, the Company was likely to book a significant increase in loan loss reserves; (4) the foregoing was likely to have a significant negative impact on Sea’s earnings; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

