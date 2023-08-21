Schoolio Empowers Parents and Teachers with Unparalleled Access to Innovative K-8 Curriculum in North America
Schoolio is transforming education in North America, giving parents and teachers unprecedented access to an innovative, personalized K-8 curriculum.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Schoolio Transforms North American Education with Innovative K-8 Curriculum.
Toronto-based education technology company, Schoolio, is revolutionizing how students learn with its breakthrough curriculum designed for grades K-8. With a special back-to-school sale offering 25% off all homeschooling curriculum books. Schoolio is committed to providing high-quality, adaptable education accessible to students across North America.
Schoolio's curriculum, developed by certified teachers, covers core subjects including Math, Language Arts, Science, and Social Studies. Its adaptability sets it apart - parents and educators can select offline, hybrid, or digital learning models tailored to individual needs. Schoolio’s Canadian curriculum uniquely aligns with provincial standards for Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan - including lessons and worksheets for parents and students to use at home.
Key Benefits and Highlights
- Social-Emotional Learning (SEL): Schoolio's curriculum incorporates SEL, fostering improved academic performance, enhanced mental health, and reduced behavioral issues.
- Inclusive Education: In collaboration with Canadian Military Family Wellness Services, Schoolio seeks to bridge the education gap for marginalized communities and families with unique needs.
- High Satisfaction: Over 5,000 parents and educators across the US and Canada have chosen Schoolio, experiencing enhanced student engagement and learning outcomes.
"Schoolio was born from my personal struggle as a parent to find suitable curriculum content for my children, which often required hours of searching or creating my own materials," said Lindsey Casselman, Schoolio co-founder and Ontario certified teacher.
"We believe all children, regardless of their circumstances, deserve access to high-quality education. Schoolio's mission is to make standards-aligned learning accessible and affordable for parents, educators, and students in both the US and Canada," added Sathish Bala,, CEO and Co-Founder of Schoolio.
Don't miss the limited-time 25% off sale. Visit https://www.schoolio.com to explore:
- Full-Year Curriculum Bundles: Comprehensive resources for an entire grade level in each core subject, available in offline, hybrid, or digital formats.
- Individual Subject Packs: Customized materials for a specific subject and grade level.
- Assessments: Interactive tools for tracking student progress.
About Schoolio
Schoolio is an education technology company that offers affordable, high-quality curriculum for K-8 students in the US and Canada. Developed by certified teachers, Schoolio's materials support student success and make standards-aligned learning accessible for all. With over 5,000 satisfied parents and educators, Schoolio is a trusted resource for enhancing teaching and learning in a post-Covid world. Based in Toronto, Schoolio serves parents, homeschoolers, and educators across North America.
Press Contact:
Sathish Bala, CEO
sathish@schoolio.com
Sathish Bala
Schoolio Learning Corp.
+1 416-302-9321
sathish@schoolio.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube