Modern Gays Podcast Features Hollywould Star from RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 3

An Exclusive Interview with the First American Queen on Drag Race Down Under

When your light is so bright, some people can't help but to be blinded.” — Hollywould Star

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular LGBTQIA+ podcast, Modern Gays, hosted by Daniel and Garet, is thrilled to announce the release of their latest episode featuring an exclusive interview with Hollywould Star, one of the contestants on the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under.

Hollywould Star, an Australia-based American drag performer, has made a significant impact on the drag scene, both in Sydney and globally. Known for her glamour, beauty, and unique style, Hollywould Star has become a symbol of the new age of drag. Her appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 3 has further solidified her status as a drag icon.

About the Episode:

In this engaging and insightful episode, Hollywould Star opens up about her journey, her inspirations, and her experiences on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under. The conversation delves into her drag name origin, her memorable quotes, her ability to sing opera, and her vision for the future.

Some highlights from the episode include:

- Drag Name Origin: Hollywould Star named herself "Hollywould" because, according to her, everyone in Hollywood is glamorous and beautiful. Her entrance line on the show, "Everybody wants to come to Hollywould," encapsulates her persona.

- Track Record: Hollywould Star's performance on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under has been remarkable, with a maxi challenge win in Episode 1. Her ranking and further achievements are yet to be revealed.

- Memorable Quotes: Hollywould's memorable quotes from the show include, "The Sydney drag scene- it's good because I'm in it," and "What can I say? If Spankie Jackzon can win, so can Ivanna."

- Trivia and Talents: Hollywould Star is the first American queen to appear on Drag Race Down Under, and she can sing opera. Her unique blend of talents sets her apart in the drag community.

-Future Plans: Hollywould Star shares her aspirations for her singing career as Hollywood and her acting pursuits as Timothy. She also hints at upcoming music projects and her goal to appear on a TV show.

About Modern Gays Podcast:

Modern Gays is a podcast that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, providing listeners with the tools to own their authentic selves. Hosted by Daniel and Garet, the podcast covers relatable topics from an authentic gay point-of-view, including relationships, popular culture, sexuality, family building, and personal stories. Modern Gays aims to reach a global LGBTQIA+ interested audience, with a focus on the United States, UK, and Australia.

