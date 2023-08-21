MEDIND GROUP ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF NECTAR’S FLAGSHIP ALLERGY CLINIC IN NEW YORK CITY
“The opening of the Manhattan clinic is a significant milestone for Nectar" said Renee Ballantyne, Chief Executive Officer of MedInd Group.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIND GROUP ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF NECTAR’S FLAGSHIP ALLERGY CLINIC IN NEW YORK CITY
MedInd Group is pleased to announce the opening of Nectar’s flagship Allergy Clinic in Union Station, Gramercy Park section of New York City. This clinic is the first of many allergy clinics that Nectar plans to open around the country. Nectar Life Sciences is an allergy focused health tech company based in New York City. The company seeks to completely reinvent allergy care in the most innovative and comprehensive ways to treat allergies, asthma, and eczema for people of all ages. MedInd Group is particularly proud, because Nectar chose the company to lead the formation and implementation of their in-clinic operations.
MedInd Group, (MIG) located in Washington State, is a management services organization and clinical operations project management company with healthcare clients and operations in the United States and Internationally. Founded in 2018, MIG provides a unique set of C-suite services to large and small physician practices, hospitals, multi-specialty clinics, product manufacturers and independent providers throughout the country. MIG focuses on delivering data driven solutions with outstanding client services that drive revenue growth and enhance patient experiences.
“The opening of the Manhattan clinic is a significant milestone for Nectar and the New York Medical Director, Akansha Ganju, MD. MedInd Group is honored to assist Nectar see their vision come to life. I want to thank the Nectar leadership team especially, Ben Oliger, Chief Operation Officer; Hersh Patel, Vice-President of New Business and especially Shawn Baxley, Head of Clinical Operation for their professionalism and partnership, throughout the clinic project.” said Renee Ballantyne, Chief Executive Officer of MedInd Group.
“As Chief Financial Officer of MedInd Group I have had the opportunity to look at many healthcare business models, and I applaud Nectar for their innovative approach to allergy care. I wish Nectar continued success as they move to disrupt the market while providing next level patient care” said Nathaniel M. Ballantyne, CFO of MedInd Group.
On August 21, 2023, Nectar will open its first allergy Clinic in Manhattan providing innovative patient care to New Yorkers from the five boroughs of New York City and beyond. MedInd Group is looking forward to assisting Nectar Life Science as they continue to open other allergy clinics around the country.
