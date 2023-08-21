NA Chairman Huệ holds talks with Belgian Senate President, praising results in key cooperation areas

VIETNAM, August 21 - HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and the President of the Belgian Senate Stéphanie D'Hose on Monday held talks and signed a letter of intent for cooperation, praising cooperation achievements between the two legislative bodies.

Welcoming D’Hose on her first official visit to Việt Nam, the Vietnamese NA Chairman said that as part of the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance and international cooperation, Belgium, along with the European Union (EU), is one of the most important partners of Việt Nam.

The year also sees the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-Belgium diplomatic relations and the 5th anniversary of their strategic partnership in agriculture.

The ongoing European Union-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is considered one of the highlight achievements in economic cooperation between Việt Nam and EU, and Belgium in particular.

NA Chairman Huệ thanked Belgium for its support to Việt Nam and proposed that the two countries continue working together in several key areas, including clean agriculture, renewable energy, digital economy and green economy through the Belgian government’s preferential credit package (Finexpo).

Belgium will also provide assistance for Việt Nam in terms of resources, finance, institutional development and human resources training, with the aim towards sustainable development, circular economy, environmental protection and climate change adaptation, particularly the commitments to COP26 within the framework of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

Climate change response projects will focus on areas that are most vulnerable to the phenomenon, including the northern mountainous area, the central coast, and the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta of Việt Nam.

The Vietnamese top legislator also requested that the Belgian senate work with the European Commission (EC) in removing the “yellow card” for illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) for Việt Nam, adding that the local authorities are actively taking measures for the sustainable exploitation of aquatic resources.

Regarding the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), the Senate President D’Hose said that Belgium is expected to complete the ratification process in early 2024.

Discussing the agricultural strategic partnership, the two leaders suggested enhancing this collaboration by establishing a food supply chain.

As part of this partnership, Belgium will work with the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on a conference promoting agricultural cooperation in October this year.

NA Chairman Huệ added that the two countries should cooperate to improve capacity in animal and plant quarantine, hygiene, and goods quality in accordance with the EU standards.

He also asked Belgium to facilitate the access of Vietnamese exports to the Belgian and EU markets, particularly rice and coffee.

Việt Nam also welcomes investment from Belgian companies to Việt Nam in green and sustainable sectors, as well as maintaining and developing supply chains.

The two leaders agreed that cooperation between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Belgian Senate has seen positive results, with high-level delegation exchanges and consultation mechanisms in multilateral parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership (ASEP) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF).

They have also worked together in promoting sustainable development goals, monitoring the implementation of agreements between the two governments, and supporting the collaboration between localities and the business community.

NA Chairman Huệ said that the legislative bodies can exchange experiences in law-making in regard to digital transformation and just energy transition.

Senate President D’Hose said that a resolution on supporting Agent Orange/dioxin victims in Việt Nam is expected to be ratified by the Belgian House of Representatives in October this year.

The document called for the Belgian government to provide more aid to the victims and for the Vietnamese Government in helping them.

The resolution is of special interest to the Việt Nam-Belgium Parliamentary Friendship Group, she added.

Discussing notable results in socio-economic development, poverty reduction, ensuring human rights and creating sustainable livelihoods, NA Chairman Huệ called for Belgium and EU to increase cooperation and dialogues with Việt Nam for their common interests, especially when Việt Nam and Belgium are both members of the United Nations’ 2023-2025 Human Rights Council.

The two countries will continue to cooperate effectively in international and multilateral forums including the United Nations (UN), the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) and the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM).

NA Chairman Huệ also extended his invitation to the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians for Belgian delegates. The event will be held in Việt Nam this September.

Following their talks, NA Chairman Huệ and Belgian Senate President Stéphanie D’Hose signed a letter of intent for cooperation between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Belgian Federal Parliament. — VNS