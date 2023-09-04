Unlocking Global Opportunities - SCIONY And IP RADIO Announce Collaboration To Commonly Support Innovation In Nigeria
SCIONY And IP RADIO Announce Collaboration To Amplify Nigeria's Innovation Ecosystem, Encouraging Cross-Sector Collaboration And Driving Economic Growth
I am confident that our partnership between Sciony and IP Radio will leverage both of our efforts to support, guide, and elevate the innovation and startup communities in Nigeria.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SCIONY®, the first of its kind "idea-commercialisation-and-innovation-ecosystem" tech solutions company and IP RADIO™, Nigeria's premier online radio station focused on Intellectual Property rights, announced today their collaboration to jointly help more inventors and entrepreneurs to successfully commercialise their ideas and Intellectual Property (IP) in Nigeria.
— Nosakhare Uwadiae, Founder of IP Radio
This partnership unlocks a realm of shared benefits, enhancing reach, expertise, and collaboration potential while leveraging both companies' support of Nigeria's innovators. With the mutual goal of fostering entrepreneurship and Intellectual Property, this collaboration provides a platform for Nigerian innovators to connect, develop business ideas, and access resources while safeguarding inventor's Intellectual Property. It intends to strengthen the nation's innovation ecosystem, encourage innovation collaboration, and drive economic growth, propelling Nigeria's innovation landscape to new heights.
Georg Roth, SCIONY's Director affirmed, “We at SCIONY are dedicated to democratising innovation. Our expanding user base of innovators underscores our ability to transform idea and IP commercialisation while shielding inventors' IP. SCIONY's features revolutionise start-up support, connecting inventive ideas, funding, and expertise. This technology empowers all, newcomers and professionals alike, to revolutionise collaboration, fast-tracking idea-to-market journeys while protecting Intellectual Property and fostering local and global innovation”.
"I've experienced that the lack of knowledge about what is needed to successfully commercialise ideas, the lack of expertise, insufficient advice by non-qualified experts and the informal networking within the innovation space are sources of stress and frustration for many innovators. I believe that millions of inventors can benefit from the cooperation between SCIONY and IP RADIO and their easy-to-understand idea and IP commercialisation support, encouraging everyday inventors and entrepreneurs to start-up, protect their inventions and confidently get their ideas and IP to market when ready", says Georg Roth.
“Platforms like IP RADIO and SCIONY are enabling innovators and everybody with great business ideas to protect and to commercialise their ideas, inventions and Intellectual Property in a safe and easy way”, said Nosakhare Uwadiae, Founder of IP RADIO. “I'm truly impressed by SCIONY's streamlined support of the innovator community. I firmly believe that our collaboration will enhance our joint mission to empower, mentor, and elevate the innovation and start-up ecosystems in Nigeria.”
The collaboration between SCIONY and IP RADIO marks a milestone in Nigeria's innovation journey. By amplifying the support, resources, and protection available to innovators, this partnership is set to redefine how ideas are nurtured, developed, and protected in the Nigerian innovation landscape.
About SCIONY®
SCIONY Ltd. runs a global online innovation ecosystem open for entrepreneurs, start-ups, corporations, universities, innovation hubs, incubators, and accelerators as well as investors and experts supporting the innovation lifecycle. SCIONY provides its members easy-to-use tools and expertise, which guide entrepreneurs and innovators to effectively commercialise ideas, innovations, and IP without any geographical, maturity or time restrictions. Unlike traditional open innovation platforms, SCIONY takes a novel approach by combining global exposure with rigorous IP protection, ensuring that innovators' ideas are properly showcased while remaining shielded. It provides comparable information to interested parties helping innovators present and connect their ideas, inventions and solutions with the right corporates, investors, and partners. Moreover, leveraging SCIONY's functionalities, corporations and investors can source locally and internationally well documented propositions effectively, supporting start-up growth and innovation.
For more information, please feel free to visit https://www.sciony.com/ or contact Georg Roth by email at info (at) SCIONY (dot) com.
About IP RADIO™
IP RADIO is a global Hub and Community of Intellectual Property (IP) Stakeholders, Enthusiasts and Professionals. The platform highlights news, trends, conferences, trainings, podcasts, live broadcast and other materials, books, and documents on Intellectual Property.
For more information, please feel free to visit https://www.ipradiodigital.com.ng/ or contact Nosakhare Uwadiae by ipradiong (at) gmail (dot) com.
