Melbourne Wing Chun Martial Arts Instructor Sifu Maurice Novoa Inducted into AMAA Foundation Legends Hall of Honors

Sifu Maurice holding the Legends Award

Sifu Maurice Honored in Prestigious 2023 Cynthia Rothrock Who’s Who Biography Book A Best Seller on Amazon

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Distinguished local Wing Chun martial arts instructor, Sifu Maurice Novoa, hailing from Albanvale a Western Suburb of Melbourne Australia, has achieved

an impressive feat by being included in the highly anticipated 2023 Cynthia Rothrock Who’s Who in the Martial Arts Biography Book.

Notably, he has also been inducted into the esteemed Legends Hall of Honors by the American Martial Arts Alliance (AMAA) Foundation. This recognition highlights Sifu Maurice's exceptional dedication to the world of martial arts and serves as a source of pride for his local community.

Director of the AMAA Foundation, Jessie Bowen, enthusiastically announced the release of the 9th edition of the Cynthia Rothrock Who’s Who in the Martial Arts Biography Book. The event took place on July 28th-29th, 2023, at The Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. This autobiographical book is part of the AMAA Foundation's Who's Who in the Martial Arts Book Series and has gained global recognition as a pivotal source for understanding the history of martial arts pioneers who paved the way for today's practitioners.

Sifu Maurice Novoa, a martial artist of national and international repute, has been chosen for this honor due to his outstanding contributions to the field. This recognition not only showcases his personal achievements but also provides him with the opportunity to share his journey with his local community and the wider world.

The AMAA Cynthia Rothrock Legacy Weekend commenced on July 28th, 2023, marked by the release of the Cynthia Rothrock edition of the Who’s Who in the Martial Arts Biography Book. The event encompassed book signings and the Legends Ring Recognition Ceremony, which celebrated Sifu Maurice's accomplishments.

The celebration continued on July 29th with the Legends Awards Banquet, seminars, and martial arts demonstrations by contemporary champions, paying a special tribute to the inductees, including Grandmaster Cynthia Rothrock and Sifu Maurice himself.

Distinguished martial arts celebrity and film star, Grandmaster Cynthia Rothrock, graced the event with her presence. Other luminaries from the martial arts world in attendance included Shihan Dana Abbott, inducted into the Blackbelt Magazine Hall of Fame, International Coach Darrell Sullins, Sr., and the 5-Time ISKA Kickboxing Champion Randy Blake, Jr.

The Cynthia Rothrock edition of the Who’s Who in the Martial Arts Biography Book has achieved a significant milestone, becoming a number one best seller on Amazon.

Apart from his remarkable martial arts achievements, Sifu Maurice holds the distinction of having attained a Level 10 Wing Chun Black Belt, the highest accolade within the International Wing Chun Kung Fu Academy system. Moreover, he stands as one of the few living martial artists to be certified by two Wing Chun Grandmasters: Anthony Arnett of the USA and Felix Leong of Adelaide.

Known as the leader of the "Fighting Tigers," Sifu Maurice and his students have actively participated in Grandmaster Terry Lim's Loong Fu Pai M.A.T.A. tournaments based in Melbourne for nearly a decade, consistently securing 1st, 2nd, or 3rd places in every competition they've taken part in.

Beyond his accomplishments in martial arts, Sifu Maurice is a dedicated philanthropist, contributing to various charitable causes, including disaster relief efforts and support for community leaders. His commitment to philanthropy remains steadfast, with plans to host a martial arts workshop in Indonesia next month to raise funds for an orphanage and children's homeless shelter.

Sifu Maurice Novoa's legacy in the world of martial arts is undeniable, and his inclusion in the "Who's Who in the Martial Arts" biography book and induction into the AMAA Foundation's Legends Hall of Honors stand as a testament to his exceptional contributions to the martial arts community and beyond.