Bootstrapped tech startup, fluencr, to reshape Sri Lanka influencer marketing landscape

fluencr - Influencer marketing, made easy

COLOMBO, WESTERN, SRI LANKA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- fluencr, a tech startup founded out of Sri Lanka by a group of like-minded individuals in their mid-twenties, aims to reshape the dynamics of brand-influencer partnerships and collaboration.

‘fluencr was designed with the intention of solving everyday problems faced by creators and brands. These problems weren’t engineered. They were problems that we experienced firsthand through our years of industry experience as content creators and marketers at Sri Lankan corporates like Dialog, Cinnamon Hotels, and Daraz’, said Co-Founder and Chief Influencer Marketing Officer, Shenenka Fernando.

Positioned as Sri Lanka’s first and only digital influencer marketing solution that’s exclusively tailored for the local market, fluencr stands as a transformative bridge between brands and influencers. The platform offers an array of features including influencer discovery, seamless collaboration workspaces, effective communication channels, streamlined campaign management (including payments), and robust performance measurement – all within a singular interface. Added to this is the improved discoverability and collaboration opportunities, coupled with the assurance of timely payments, for influencers and content creators.

Back in 2017, the fluencr team, through individual merit, was a catalyst for change in the Sri Lankan influencer marketing space. The team recognized prevalent industry pitfalls; from creators getting paid late or having to regularly negotiate rates, to brands struggling to discover new faces or having to manually manage campaigns.

The fruition of fluencr's concept took place in 2022. Operating fully remotely across Sri Lanka, Dubai, and Australia, the team dedicated a year to meticulously crafting and refining the product, while holding full-time jobs. Notably, fluencr is a team of seven embracing a lean operating philosophy, and is a fully bootstrapped endeavor - a testament to their belief in the platform's potential.

‘We’re proud to bring you a dedicated digital product that’s tailored to the Sri Lankan market, free to use, and is also not overridden by crazy subscription fees. fluencr is just the beginning. We’ve got so many ideas cooking behind the scenes that we can’t wait to share with you. The goal is to eventually be the Sri Lankan equivalent of Fiverr, facilitating collaboration beyond just brands and influencers’, said Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Shehan Mohamed.

Currently, fluencr has unlocked 100 exclusive early access seats ahead of its anticipated launch scheduled for December, with future plans to tap into the UAE, along with fluencr Academy and fluencr Studios.