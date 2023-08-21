MDC and partners will host free Conservation Family Fun Day Sept. 5 in Cameron

Body

Cameron, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and partners will host a free Conservation Family Fun Day from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Cameron Regional YMCA, 1903 N Walnut St. The YMCA and University of Missouri Extension are co-hosts for an event designed to connect people with nature and the outdoors.

Staff from MDC, DeKalb County University Extension, and other public agencies will give demonstrations and host activities. Conservation agents and MDC biologists be available for questions from visitors. Meet members of MDC’s K-9 Unit. Exhibits and outdoor skills activities will include tree stand safety, water rescue, archery station, furs, and displays of native reptiles and amphibians.

Individuals and families are welcome to attend as the event is open to all ages, said MDC Agent Jaycob O’Hara. Participants can visit with MDC and partner staff and ask questions about fishing spots, upcoming hunting seasons, wildlife trends, and habitat management on private lands.

For more information about the Cameron Regional YMCA, visit https://www.ymca.org/. For information about the event, call MDC’s Northwest Regional office at (816) 271-3100, or send an email to Jaycob.O’Hara@mdc.mo.gov.