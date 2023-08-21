EHang Unmanned Aircraft Cloud System Approved by the CAAC; EH216-S Positioned for Post-TC Commercial Operations

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, today announced that its EHang Unmanned Aircraft Cloud System (“UACS”) has been officially approved by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (“CAAC”) for UACS trial operations. With the UACS trial operations approved, EHang, as the world’s first manufacturer and operator of passenger-carrying unmanned vehicle system, further solidifies a vital foundation for commercial operations post the certification of EH216-S. Additionally, the approval of the UACS trial operations serves as a significant safeguard for large-scale operational safety and management.



(EHang UACS Approval Letter issued by the CAAC)

In the increasingly widespread application of unmanned aircraft in the field of low-altitude economy, UACS technology has become an important safeguard for secure and efficient operations. EHang UACS features functions of management of airspace, UAVs, flight plans and operators, etc., enabling cluster management of multiple aircrafts within the same airspace, and ensuring safer and more reliable operations. The approval letter issued by the CAAC signifies that EHang’s UACS meets relevant civil aviation standards in China. In the commercial operations of EH216-S after obtaining its type certificate, EHang's UACS will also become a crucial component.

Currently, EHang has laid out comprehensive strategies for future commercial operations. Over the past two years, the Company has carried out trial operations under the CAAC’s guidance alongside the application of the type certification. During such two-year period, EHang has conducted over 9,300 successful low-altitude tourism flight trials in 20 locations across 18 cities in China, include Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Zhaoqing, and Sanya, among others. During this process, a professional and well-trained AAV operation team have been cultivated with a digital platform developed for Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) operation management and services, thus accumulating multifaceted, feasible and replicable trial operation experience.

Meanwhile, in recent years, there has been a series of favorable policies introduced from the State Council to local governments to support the development of the low-altitude economy, which creates a broad space for the implementation and operation of UAM applications. With leading technologies and a wealth of expertise from trial operations, EHang gained recognition from multiple city governments and has become an important partner in promoting the expansion and implementation of UAM applications. In July 2023, EHang formed a strategic partnership with the Bao'an District Government of Shenzhen City to jointly formulate UAM use cases and systems and develop routes for low-altitude demonstration to build Shenzhen as a national low-altitude economy development demonstration city.

Huazhi Hu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of EHang, commented, “EHang UACS trial operation has received official approval from the CAAC, indicating that EHang has been recognized by the authority of the national regulator. From unmanned aerial vehicle system to the UACS, as well as operating teams and service platforms, EHang has made comprehensive and sufficient preparation for the upcoming commercial operations after years of planning. With EHang's long-term accumulated advantages, we are confident and well-positioned to embark on a new chapter of UAM operations with our partners.”

