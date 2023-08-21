Clean Energy Technologies Announces Natural Gas Sales Agreement with China Resources (Holdings) Co., Limited

COSTA MESA, CA., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq CETY) (“CETY” or the “Company”), a clean energy manufacturing and services company, offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels, and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia today announced that it has entered into 3 sales agreements with 3 subsidiaries of China Resources (Holdings) Co., Limited (“China Resources”), ranked 74 in the 2023 global Fortune 500 rankings.



As CETY has demonstrated itself as an established supplier of natural gas with its pipeline investments and supply allocation, China Resources, a conglomerate with business units ranging from consumer products, real estate, pharmaceuticals, to energy, authorized CETY as a qualified supplier of natural gas to its subsidiaries in the Dazhou City region in China to fulfill their potential upstream shortfall. CETY will supply natural gas to the subsidiaries of China Resources on an on-demand basis until March 31, 2024. This business relationship with China Resources is expected to open many cross-selling opportunities for CETY’s clean energy products and solutions furthering CETY’s strategy to penetrate China’s waste to energy and waste heat recovery markets.

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering recyclable energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean Cycle TM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions converting waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions providing expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies. Our NG trading operations in China is to source and supply Natural Gas to industries and municipalities located in China.

