FINRA Announces Approval for Corporate Name Change From China Infrastructure Construction Corp. to Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings and Ticker Symbol Change from CHNC to CBIH

HOUSTON, Texas, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings (the “Company”) a diversified medical and educational company with a particular focus on traditional clinical trials and cannabinoids research, is excited to announce that FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.) has approved the corporate name change from “China Infrastructure Construction Corp.” to “Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings” as well as its ticker symbol change from “CHNC” to “CBIH”.



CBIH’s treasurer Henry Levinski said, “Adopting to a new stock ticker symbol is a reflection of the progress we have made in our strategy of reinventing/rebranding our company since our merger. This further establishes CBIH as a diversified Houston-based company with a clear identity, instead of the two-fold confusion that the former generated in name and ticker symbol. In the next weeks, brand identity that reflects this change will be announced.”

No action is required by the Company’s current shareholders as a result of this change, and it has been reported that from August 17 to today the change in the ticker symbol should have been made effective on the different broker’s platforms.

For more information contact us at:

info@pharmacologyuniversity.com

817/528-2475 for English

214/733-0868 for Spanish

About Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings.

The company is dedicated to providing services in all therapeutic areas of clinical research through one of our products: Alpha Research Institute, LLC. a Houston-based Research Unit that offers phase I to phase IV Clinical Research Studies. The Company also operates an international learning platform that provides knowledge about cannabinoids' medical benefits: Pharmacology University. Directors and executive staff of CBIH such as chemists, biologists and doctors have spent more than 15 years researching medical cannabis uses and the creation of formulations that will aid in the recovery and healing adjuvant of various pathologies/illnesses such as cancer, chronic pain, PTSD, etc., as a result, we have also published ebooks, audiobooks, videos, and magazines that are available to the general public on various platforms around the globe. Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings will unite both business models, clinical studies, and cannabinoid education to position itself with a sustainable competitive advantage as the global number one provider of cannabis medical formulations and education.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS