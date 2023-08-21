PDF Solutions To Participate In The Battery Show with Strategic Partner, Voltaiq

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor and electronics ecosystems, today announced it will participate in The Battery Show North America, September 12th to 14th 2023, along with its strategic partner, Voltaiq, a provider of analytics solutions aimed at accelerating the transition to a battery-powered world.



Investment in new battery production facilities is accelerating, and manufacturing yield improvement is a key element of the overall profitability of this industry segment. With its strategic partner, Voltaiq, PDF Solutions is working to take its 30+ years’ experience in semiconductor process control and yield improvement to battery manufacturing to address this challenge.

Join PDF Solutions and Voltaiq at booth #2726 where they will present their integrated solution that combines PDF Solutions’ Exensio® Process Control and Exensio® Manufacturing Analytics platform and Voltaiq’s Enterprise Battery Intelligence™ platform. This solution is designed to enable customers to fully characterize battery quality earlier in the production process and link those characteristics to key manufacturing parameters for control and improvement.

Additionally, on Tuesday, September 12th, at 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM, Michael Yu, VP Advanced Solution Group, PDF Solutions, will participate in the panel discussion lead by Voltaiq’s CEO, Tal Sholklapper, titled Meeting Battery Demands: Accelerate Yield Ramp and Quality from Battery Gigafactories.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics ecosystems to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

