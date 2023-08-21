EnWave to Exhibit at ANUTEC – International FoodTec India 2023

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the "Company") announced today that it will exhibit at ANUTEC – International FoodTec India 2023 (“ANUTEC”), bolstering its dedication to commercializing its proprietary Vacuum-Microwave Dehydration (“VMD”) technology in the Southeast Asian market.



EnWave will showcase its industry-leading VMD technologies, which have garnered global recognition for their ability to revolutionize food processing for high-quality snacks and ingredients.

EnWave will leverage ANUTEC as a platform to educate food industry professionals and stakeholders about the myriad benefits of VMD technology, to showcasing its patented Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) VMD technology. EnWave will be exhibiting at Booth C-14 Hall 1 during the ANUTEC event, which is scheduled to take place September 7th-9th in Mumbai, India.

By effectively preserving the nutritional content, taste, and quality of food products, REV™ technology has the potential to address critical challenges in food processing and contribute to a more sustainable and efficient food supply chain.

EnWave's participation at ANUTEC underscores its leadership in the field of VMD but also demonstrates its commitment to catalyzing positive change and fostering innovation within the Southeast Asian food processing landscape.

About ANUTEC – International FoodTec India 2023

ANUTEC is a global trade fair and exhibition focused on the food and beverage processing industry. It serves as a comprehensive platform for professionals, manufacturers, and suppliers to showcase the latest technological innovations, equipment, and solutions related to food production, processing, packaging, and distribution. Through its diverse range of exhibitors, seminars, and networking opportunities, ANUTEC facilitates knowledge exchange and industry advancement, driving enhanced efficiency, quality, and sustainability in the food processing sector. In 2022, ANUTEC had 419 exhibitors and 20,000 visitors, making it the largest food-focused tradeshow in Southeast Asia.

About EnWave

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Delta, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV™) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.

With more than fifty royalty-generating partners spanning twenty-six countries and five continents, EnWave’s licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company’s patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food producers who want to dry better, faster and more economical than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits of producing exciting new products, reaching optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.

Learn more at EnWave.net.

Safe Harbour for Forward-Looking Information Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information based on management's expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, market position, expected expenditures, and the expected synergies following the closing are forward-looking statements. All third-party claims referred to in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate. All third-party references to market information in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate as the Company did not conduct the original primary research. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

