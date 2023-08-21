Submit Release
News Search

There were 520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,710 in the last 365 days.

To His Excellency Mr. Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay

AZERBAIJAN, August 21 - 21 August 2023, 11:15

Dear Mr. President,

I cordially congratulate you as you took office of the President of the Republic of Paraguay.

I believe that we will make joint efforts to successfully continue friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Paraguay in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

I offer my best wishes to You, and wish success in your responsibilities for the sake of welfare of your friendly people.

Respectfully,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 21 August 2023

You just read:

To His Excellency Mr. Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more